Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy mattress match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 07, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Find your dream mattress! From memory foam to hybrids, this fun guide helps you choose the perfect bed for sweet, supportive, and snuggly sleep.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Mattress | Japanese Patented Technology | Luxury Soft Comfort | 10 Years Warranty | King Size Double Bed Mattress 78x72x8 View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Single Size Mattress (72x35x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details checkDetails

₹4,735

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyCat Ultima Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam | 10-inch | Medium-Soft Feel for Hotel-Like Comfort | CoolTEC™ Fabric for 4º Cooler Sleep | 10 Years Warranty (Queen Size,78x60x10 inches) View Details checkDetails

₹20,279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Feather Sleep Dual Comfort Mattress | Orthopedic Mattress | 5 Inches Dual Side Hard & Soft 3 Layer Responsive Charcoal, High Resilience & HD Soft Foam Bed Mattress | Mattress Single Size 72x30 | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹3,622

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹15,304

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyHug AirCell Ortho Dual Comfort Plus Mattress |Reversible Hard & Soft Foam |7 Years Warranty | Back Pain Relief| Orthopedic Mattress | King Mattress, 4-Inch Size Mattress (78x72x4) Inch View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NEOBEST Ortho Dual | 10 Years Warranty | NEOCLASSIC72484 | Orthopaedic High Resilience (HR) Foam Dual Mattress | 4 Inch Double Bed Mattress | (72X48X4 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AMORE Active Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress Infused with Green Tea Mattress78X72X8 View Details checkDetails

₹15,488

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GERMAN TECH Germantech Folding Dual Comfort Foam Mattress Foldable Bed | Guest beds | Floor Mattress | Travel Mattress | Camp Portable Bed |Memory Foam 12 Year Warranty (72x72x5 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹10,809

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Germantech Bed Mattress 6 inch Pocket Spring Mattress Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress (75x35x6 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹7,508

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springfit Club Class Petals Mattress Luxe Hybrid- Pocket Spring Mattress for Hotel Like Luxury Soft Feel |Memory Foam Mattress |200x200x28cm| 78x78x11 inches View Details checkDetails

₹32,260

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KWAALITY Duro Soft Memory Mattress | Visco-Elastic Memory Foam & High Resilience Foam (HR) | Adaptive Full Body Support Plush Mattress (Grey, 75X30X6) View Details checkDetails

₹9,721

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SleepyHug Aircell Ortho SpineX PRO Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress for Back Pain Relief | Zero Motion Disturbance| Memory Foam |Double Mattress |6-Inch Size Mattress (72x48x6) Inch View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

peps Springkoil | 06 - Inch Pillow Top Bonnell Spring Mattress - King Size(78X72X06)| Medium Firm, Orthopedic Support, 5-Year Warranty, Dark Blue | Includes 2 Free Pillows View Details checkDetails

₹26,425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

peps Springkoil | 10 - Inch Pillow Top Bonnell Spring Mattress - Double Size (72X48X10)| Medium Firm, Orthopedic Support, 5-Year Warranty, Dark Blue | Includes 2 Free Pillows View Details checkDetails

₹15,684

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marine Moon Extra Thick Cooling Plush Pillow Top Mattress Bed Topper, Fluffy Soft Mattress Pad, Hotel Quality Down Alternative Pillow Topper for Full Size Bed with Deep Pocket View Details checkDetails

₹26,625

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Springtek Multi Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for King Size Bed | 2 Inches Mattress Padding | 78x72 Inch View Details checkDetails

₹6,098

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹23,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gelsea Twin Mattress 6 Inch Twin Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress for Cool Sleep Twin Bed Mattress in a Box Medium Firm Twin Hybrid Mattress for Pressure Relief and Back Pain CertiPUR-US Certified View Details checkDetails

₹44,255.46

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sweetnight Full Size Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12 Inch Plush Comfort, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹144,718.56

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If your bed feels more like a medieval torture device than a cloud, it's time for a mattress glow-up. Whether you're a starfish sleeper, a fetal position fan, or a midnight ninja, the right mattress can transform your nights—and your mornings too. After all, you can’t conquer the world if your back feels like it’s been wrestling rocks all night.

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!(Pexels)
Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!(Pexels)

But with so many options—foam, springs, hybrids, oh my!—shopping for a mattress can feel like solving a Rubik’s Cube in the dark. Don't worry, we’ve broken down the fluff (pun intended) so you can find your perfect sleep soulmate without losing sleep over it.

Best mattress picks for every need:

Firm mattresses (Hard and supportive)

If you like your bed the way you like your coffee - strong and no-nonsense; then firm mattresses are for you. These offer solid support, keeping your spine aligned and your posture on point. Ideal for back sleepers and folks who hate that "sinking" feeling, this type of mattress says, “I got your back. Literally.” No fluff, no fuss, just sturdy comfort that feels like sleeping on a (well-padded) board—in a good way.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Soft but supportive mattresses (Soft and firm combo)

Ah, the best of both worlds! These mattresses give you a plush, snuggly top layer that gently hugs your body, while a firmer base keeps everything aligned underneath. Think of it like lying on a fluffy marshmallow with a backbone—it’s soft enough to feel cosy, but strong enough to stop your spine from staging a rebellion in the morning. Perfect for side sleepers, cuddly couples, or anyone who wants to feel cradled but still cared for.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Orthopaedic mattresses (Support with a capital ‘S’)

Got back pain? Stiff joints? Or just crave that “relaxed” feeling when you lie down? Orthopaedic mattresses are built for you. Designed to relieve pressure and support your bones and muscles, these mattresses are like personal trainers for your spine—only way more relaxing. Whether you're recovering from injuries or just want to invest in your body’s future, this is the mattress that puts the “relaxed” in alignment.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Memory foam mattresses (The hug you never knew you needed)

Memory foam is like the overachiever of the mattress world—it molds to your exact shape, remembers your pressure points, and supports you just right. It’s perfect if you toss and turn or sleep like a burrito on one side all night. No squeaks, no bounce—just pure, contouring magic. Bonus: your partner won’t feel your midnight snack runs thanks to its motion-isolating powers.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pillow-top mattresses (Ultimate plush vibes)

If luxury had a mattress, it would be this one. Pillow-top mattresses have an extra layer of pillowy softness stitched on top, making you feel like you're floating on a gentle cloud. You’ll want to do everything in bed—read, nap, watch Netflix, write your memoir. These are ideal for people who want that sink-in feeling without giving up support. It’s like your bed is constantly giving you a gentle hug.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cooling or gel mattresses (For the hot sleepers out there)

If you wake up in a sweat puddle halfway through the night, you need a mattress with cooling powers. These are usually made with gel-infused foam or special fabrics that pull heat away from your body. No more tossing the covers off and pulling them back on—just a cool, consistent sleep all night long. Ideal for sweaty sleepers, summer nights, or anyone who’s basically a human furnace.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Your mattress is your recharge station, your comfort zone, your snuggle fortress. Picking the right one can literally change your life (or at least your mornings). Be it if you’re all about the firm support or crave squishy softness, there’s a dreamy mattress out there just waiting for you to plop on it. So go forth, lie down, and let the snoozing begin!

Similar stories for you:

Classic denims at 55% off: Get your dream pair of jeans at your dream price now!

Experience tee-rific choices! Get stylish t-shirts for women to suit every mood

Short kurtis under 500: Explore budget fashion options for women

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven: FAQs

  • How often should I replace my mattress?

    Most mattresses last 7–10 years, but if you’re waking up sore or can feel the springs poking back, it’s probably time for a new snooze buddy.

  • What’s the deal with mattress-in-a-box brands?

    Super convenient! They’re compressed, shipped to your door, and often come with trial periods so you can test-drive them risk-free.

  • Do I need a box spring?

    Depends on the mattress and your bed frame! Many modern mattresses (like memory foam and hybrids) work great on slatted or platform bases.

  • What mattress is best for back pain?

    Look for a medium-firm mattress (like a hybrid or latex). It offers enough support to align your spine while still being comfy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
News / Lifestyle / Mattress matters: Find your dreamy mattress match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On