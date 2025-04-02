Short kurtis under 500: Explore budget fashion options for women to pair with jeans, skirts, palazzos and more!

Fashion on a budget doesn’t mean compromising on style, and short kurtis under 500 are proof of that. These versatile pieces blend comfort and elegance, making them a must-have for every wardrobe. Perfect for pairing with jeans for a casual look, skirts for a feminine touch, or palazzos for effortless grace, short kurtis offer endless outfit possibilities. Affordable and stylish short kurtis under 500. Perfect for mixing and matching with jeans, skirts, or palazzos for a chic look.

With the right mix of colours, prints, and fabrics, you can create trendy looks without stretching your budget. You might love classic cotton styles, modern asymmetrical designs, or embroidered patterns. There’s something for every taste. Affordable yet fashionable, these kurtis let you refresh your wardrobe without spending too much. Explore the best short kurti options under 500 and step up your style game today!

Loading Suggestions...

Our top 8 short kurti picks curated to help you shop without any hassle

Loading Suggestions...

Made from breathable cotton, this waist-length short kurti is a comfortable yet stylish addition to any wardrobe. The banded collar and straight-cut design give it a polished, structured look, while the floral print adds a feminine touch. With three-quarter sleeves and non-sheer fabric, it’s perfect for casual outings, work, or everyday wear.

What can you pair this with?

Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a sleek, casual outfit or tuck it into a flowy skirt for a relaxed yet elegant look. Add a tote bag and comfortable flats for a put-together finish.

Loading Suggestions...

This georgette chikankari short kurti brings a perfect blend of tradition and modern charm. The lightweight fabric ensures breathability, making it ideal for summer wear. The delicate embroidery adds elegance, while the high-neck design gives it a polished touch. With 3/4 sleeves and a regular fit, it’s comfortable for office wear or casual outings.

What can you pair this with?

Style it with palazzos for an airy look, or wear it with jeans for a casual vibe. Add a pair of statement earrings and flats for an effortlessly chic outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Made from 100% cotton, this hand block-printed short kurti is a must-have for those who love breathable fabrics and timeless patterns. The floral design, crafted by skilled artisans from Jaipur, adds a touch of tradition to a modern silhouette. Soft, airy, and perfect for everyday wear, it’s a great choice for casual or semi-formal outings.

What can you pair this with?

Pair it with denim for a fusion look, or wear it with linen trousers for a relaxed vibe. Complete the outfit with juttis and silver bangles for a touch of elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

This maroon Jaipuri-printed short kurti in pure cotton is the perfect mix of comfort and tradition. The soft, breathable fabric makes it a great choice for everyday wear, while the Mandarin collar and fancy tassel buttons add a stylish twist. With a relaxed fit and 3/4 sleeves, it’s a versatile piece that blends ethnic charm with modern ease.

What can you pair this with?

Style it with white trousers for a classic look or go for ripped jeans for a trendy fusion outfit. Add oxidised jewellery and Kolhapuri sandals to enhance the ethnic appeal.

Loading Suggestions...

Made from soft rayon, this floral print short kurti is a breezy, stylish option for casual and festive occasions. The Mandarin collar and V-neckline give it a structured yet relaxed appeal, while the fabric buttons and pom-pom lace details add a playful touch. With a mid-thigh length and 3/4 sleeves, it’s perfect for a chic, effortless look.

What can you pair this with?

Pair it with slim-fit jeans for a trendy everyday look or style it with a churidar for a graceful ethnic touch. Add jhumkas and embroidered juttis to complete the outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

This rayon short kurti blends Western style with a hint of ethnic charm. The soft fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the boat neck and bell sleeves create a flattering silhouette. The floral print adds a fresh, feminine vibe, making it a great pick for casual outings. Waist-length and lightweight, it’s perfect for effortless styling.

What can you pair this with?

Pair it with high-waisted jeans for a chic modern look or tuck it into a flared skirt for a boho vibe. Add hoop earrings and block heels for a polished finish.

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted from 100% cotton, this indigo floral-printed short kurti is a breathable and stylish choice for everyday wear. The Mandarin collar adds a structured touch, while the peplum-style silhouette flatters all body types. Printed patching on the princess line enhances its unique design, making it a perfect blend of comfort and fashion.

What can you pair this with?

Team it with straight-fit jeans for a casual look or style it with a flared palazzo for a bohemian twist. Add silver jewellery and embroidered flats for a polished finish.

Loading Suggestions...

This Jaipuri-style short kurti, made from breathable rayon cotton, blends tradition with modern fashion. The gold floral print adds a subtle touch of elegance, while the V-neckline and three-quarter sleeves create a flattering silhouette. With a hip-length cut, it’s perfect for casual outings and everyday wear. Soft, lightweight, and easy to maintain, this kurti is both stylish and practical.

What can you pair this with?

Pair it with slim-fit jeans for a chic everyday look or wear it with leggings for extra comfort. Add minimal gold accessories and classic sandals for a refined yet effortless outfit.

8 more short kurtis under 500 that will brighten up your wardrobe!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Limited-time deals on cotton kurtis: Get stylish kurtis at steal-worthy prices

Swimming costumes for women: Get swimwear that stuns

Dive in style: Make waves with these trendy swim shorts for men

Short kurtis under 500: FAQs Are short kurtis under 500 made from good quality fabric? Yes! Many budget-friendly short kurtis use high-quality fabrics like cotton, rayon, and georgette, ensuring comfort, breathability, and durability without compromising style.

Can I wear short kurtis for both casual and formal occasions? Absolutely! Short kurtis can be styled for various occasions, pair them with jeans for a casual day out or with trousers for a semi-formal look.

How should I wash and maintain my short kurti? Most short kurtis can be machine-washed. Always check care instructions, wash dark colours separately, and avoid harsh detergents to maintain the fabric's longevity.

What bottoms go best with short kurtis? You can pair short kurtis with jeans, skirts, palazzos, or leggings depending on the look you want; casual, ethnic, or fusion!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.