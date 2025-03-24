Menu Explore
Limited time deals on cotton kurtis for women: Get stylish ethnic kurtis at steal-worthy prices

Samarpita Yashaswini
Mar 24, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Level up your fashion with comfy cotton kurtis for every occasion. Enjoy great discounts on these chic pieces, available for a limited time at such low prices. 

Libas Womens Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurtis (26852_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹499

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Straight Kurti (SS17IKKATST02BWhiteM) View Details checkDetails

₹449

FAADDICTION Womens Cotton Kurti - Seagreen-XX-Large View Details checkDetails

₹449

Libas Womens Cotton Printed Straight Kurtis (37149_White View Details checkDetails

₹999

Ada Womens Cotton Top Tunic Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Short Regular Fit Kurti A911262 Pink (XL) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Libas Womens Pure Cotton Anarkali Kurtis (29303I_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹399

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Regular Short Kurti (SS20MYXCORE22_Maroon-Bandhej_3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹449

COTLAND Fashions Jaipuri Pre-Shrink Cotton Floral Printed Short Kurti for Women (Classic Petals) View Details checkDetails

₹729

Ada Womens Cotton Top Tunic Hand Embroidered Lucknowi Chikankari Short Regular Fit Kurti A911262 Pink (XL) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Libas Womens Cotton Blend Regular Kurti (26907_Pink View Details checkDetails

₹599

Libas Womens Pure Cotton Printed Straight Kurtis (26864_White View Details checkDetails

₹449

COTLAND Fashions Jaipuri Cotton Printed Short Kurti for Women (Green Wave) View Details checkDetails

₹649

Get ready to revamp your wardrobe with the breezy elegance of cotton kurtis! Perfect for every occasion, these kurtis bring together comfort, style, and affordability. If you’re dressing up for a casual brunch or a festive gathering, there’s a cotton kurti that will make you look effortlessly chic.

Limited time deals on cotton kurtis: Get stylish kurtis at steal-worthy prices
Limited time deals on cotton kurtis: Get stylish kurtis at steal-worthy prices(AI Generated)

These fabulous finds are available for a limited time only! With exclusive deals and unbeatable discounts, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag your favourites. Dive into our top picks and add a splash of colour and comfort to your wardrobe.

Limited-time deals on cotton kurtis:

Loading Suggestions...

Effortlessly stylish and lightweight, this Libas Printed Straight Cotton Kurti is a staple for every wardrobe. The breathable cotton fabric keeps you comfortable, while the vibrant prints add a fun twist to your everyday look. Be it if you’re heading to the office or out for a casual day, this kurti will keep you looking fresh.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Lightweight and breathable cotton fabric
  • Elegant straight fit for a timeless look
  • Vibrant, eye-catching prints

Pair it with:
White leggings, silver jhumkas, and traditional juttis for a classy desi look. Add a sling bag for a modern twist.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a short kurti that’s as versatile as it is stylish? The Amazon Brand - Myx Short Kurti has got you covered. With playful prints and a straight cut, it’s ideal for everyday wear. Pair it with jeans or palazzos and watch it transform from casual to chic in seconds.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Perfect for both casual and semi-formal wear
  • Breathable cotton fabric for all-day comfort
  • Trendy prints that brighten up your look

Pair it with:
Skinny jeans, comfy flats, and a tote bag for a casual day out. Add a statement watch for extra style points.

Loading Suggestions...

Breezy and beautiful, the FAADDICTION Cotton Kurti in green brings a cool vibe to your wardrobe. The soothing hue and comfortable cotton fabric make it a perfect pick for hot summer days.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Calming sea green shade for a fresh look
  • Soft cotton fabric for ultimate comfort
  • Simple yet elegant design

Pair it with:
White palazzos, minimal jewellery, and strappy sandals for an elegant summer look.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for something with a little more flair? The Libas Embroidered Cotton Kurti brings sophistication to the table. Featuring intricate embroidery and a flattering straight fit, this kurti is perfect for small celebrations or festive gatherings.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Detailed embroidery for a luxurious touch
  • Breathable cotton fabric for all-day comfort
  • Versatile straight fit

Pair it with:
Churidar pants, statement earrings, and mojaris for a festive-ready look. Add a potli bag for a traditional twist.

Loading Suggestions...

Chikankari lovers, rejoice! The Ada Hand-Embroidered Chikankari Kurti is a masterpiece in cotton. Featuring intricate handwork, this kurti exudes elegance and grace. Perfect for both casual and formal events, it’s a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Authentic Lucknowi Chikankari embroidery
  • Soft and breathable cotton fabric
  • Versatile short kurti style

Pair it with:
White trousers, Kolhapuri sandals, and a sleek bun for an ethereal look. Add pearl earrings for a touch of class.

Loading Suggestions...

Channel your inner diva with the Libas Cotton Printed Anarkali Kurti! Flowing and elegant, this Anarkali is a showstopper. The vibrant prints and flattering silhouette make it perfect for festive events, casual brunches, or even a day out shopping.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Flowing Anarkali style for a regal look
  • Soft cotton fabric for all-day wear
  • Eye-catching prints

Pair it with:
Gold jhumkas, block heels, and a sleek clutch for a festive day. Go for soft curls to complete the look.

Loading Suggestions...

Keep it cool and casual with the Amazon Brand - Myx Printed Short Kurti. The lightweight cotton fabric ensures you stay comfortable, while the regular fit keeps things fuss-free. Throw it on for a quick errand run or a coffee date with friends.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Comfortable regular fit
  • Vibrant prints for a lively look
  • Easy to style for any occasion

Pair it with:
Blue jeans, white sneakers, and a crossbody bag for a casual day out.

Loading Suggestions...

Add a splash of culture to your wardrobe with the COTLAND Fashions Jaipuri Printed Kurti. The vibrant prints pay homage to traditional Jaipuri art, while the short silhouette keeps it modern and trendy.

Why you’ll love it:

  • Authentic Jaipuri prints
  • Comfortable cotton fabric
  • Easy-to-style short kurti design

Pair it with:
White linen trousers, oxidised earrings, and juttis for a fusion look that celebrates tradition with a twist.

With these limited-time deals, there’s never been a better opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with stunning cotton kurtis. From printed beauties to embroidered elegance, there’s something for every mood and occasion. So grab your favourites now before these deals slip away!

More options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon's New Season Spring - Summer ‘25 Collection: Hot styles for a hot season!

Swimming costumes for women: Get swimwear that stuns

Get kurtas at 50% off: Half price, full glam; Shop trendy and stylish kurtas now

Limited time deals on cotton kurtis: FAQs

  • Can I wear cotton kurtis for formal occasions?

    Yes! Pair an embroidered or Anarkali cotton kurti with elegant jewellery for a refined formal look.

  • Can I style a short cotton kurti with jeans?

    Definitely! Short cotton kurtis look chic with skinny jeans or straight-fit denim for a casual, laid-back vibe.

  • Are cotton kurtis suitable for all body types?

    Absolutely! Cotton kurtis come in various fits and styles, making them flattering for all body shapes.

  • How do I care for my cotton kurtis?

    To maintain their quality, hand wash your kurtis in cold water or use a gentle cycle on your washing machine. Avoid harsh detergents.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
