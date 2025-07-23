Orthopedic surgeon warns ‘your back pain won't go away if you don’t get rid of these 4 habits’: Drinking tea with sugar

Dr Obaidur Rahman, orthopedic surgeon (MBBS, MS), often shares insights on back pain, recovery, and nutrition to strengthen your bones on social media. In a post shared on July 22, the orthopedic surgeon listed 4 things that are preventing your back from healing and increasing your back pain. The orthopaedic surgeon stressed in the video that your back pain will never improve if you do not eliminate certain habits. (Shutterstock)

Top 4 things preventing your back pain from healing

The orthopedic surgeon stressed in the video that your back pain will never improve if you do not eliminate four things from your diet and lifestyle. He shared how these habits affect your back pain and stop your disc from healing.

For the uninitiated, the term disc is short for 'intervertebral disc'. Per the Better Health Channel, these are the spongy cushions that separate the bones of the spine (vertebrae). Discs provide shock absorption, keep the spine stable and give the vertebrae 'pivot points' to allow movement. Let's find out what the 4 diet and lifestyle habits are:

1. Excess sugar or tea with sugar

Per Dr Rahman, excess sugar or drinking your daily tea with sugar causes inflammation in your lower back and body, and prevents the healing of your disc.

2. Fried and processed foods

When you consume fried or processed food, it causes inflammation in your lower back, increases inflammation near your disc healing, and prevents your disc from healing, the orthopaedic surgeon stressed.

3. Low protein diet

When you have a low-protein diet or a high-carb or high-fat diet, your disc does not receive enough nutrition during recovery, he stated. A high-protein diet leads to good healing in your disc.

4. Excessive bed rest

Lastly, the surgeon stressed that if you are on excessive bed rest and you do not go for daily walks, in these cases, too, your disc receives less nutrition.

According to the National Spine Health Foundation, a well-balanced diet rich in essential nutrients like calcium and Vitamin D plays a crucial role in maintaining spine health. These nutrients support bone density, muscle function, and overall tissue health, and can reduce the risk of osteoporosis, degenerative disc disease, and chronic back pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.