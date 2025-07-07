AIIMS gastroenterologist shares what to eat for high BP, diabetes, back pain, anxiety and other common health issues

From high blood pressure and bloating to low energy and constipation, gut health plays a major role in how we feel every day. Dr. Sethi highlights science-backed foods that aid in managing health issues like high blood pressure and diabetes. (Pexels)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, gastrologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his July 6 Instagram post top science-backed foods that can help manage six common health issues, including high blood pressure, bloating, fatigue, constipation, and more. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares what he eats to keep bloating and constipation at bay: From Greek yoghurt, avocado to kimchi )

How your food choices impact your health

"You might be surprised to learn just how much your everyday food choices influence more than just your energy levels, they can also play a powerful role in regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, mood, and even pain," Dr Sethi wrote in the caption.

In his video, Dr Sethi breaks down the best science-backed foods that can help manage six common health issues: high blood pressure, diabetes, anxiety, depression, anaemia, and back pain. These aren't just trendy "superfoods," he explains, but ingredients supported by solid research that can make a real difference when included consistently in your diet.

Top science-backed foods for common health issues

Best superfood for high blood pressure: Beetroot – Rich in nitrates that help lower blood pressure naturally.

Oats – High in fibre and help regulate blood sugar levels.

Chamomile tea – Known for its calming and stress-reducing properties.

Blueberries – Packed with antioxidants that support brain health and improve mood.

Red meat – A rich source of heme iron that's easily absorbed by the body.

Lentils – Loaded with non-heme iron and great for vegetarians.

Turmeric – It contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.