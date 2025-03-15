5 alternative protein sources for those reducing meat consumption during Ramadan 2025

Ramadan is a time of reflection, discipline and mindful eating where many people choose to modify their diets during this holy month, whether for health, ethical or economic reasons. 5 alternative protein sources to cut on meat during Ramadan 2025.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shivani Sharma, Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist at Milann Fertility Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Protein plays a key role in muscle maintenance, satiety, and energy levels. Since fasting hours are long, eating sufficient protein at Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) can help prevent muscle loss, curb hunger, and support recovery after fasting. A variety of plant-based and alternative protein sources can help you stay nourished throughout Ramadan.”

She highlighted some of the best alternative protein sources -

1. Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas and beans

Lentils, beans like black beans, kidney beans and chickpeas are staples in many Ramadan dishes, from soups to stews. They are rich in protein, fibre and slow-digesting carbs, keeping you fuller for longer. Try adding dal (lentil soup) or a chickpea salad to your Suhoor or Iftar meal.

Eating more legumes and reducing red meat can improve bone health.

2. Dairy and dairy alternatives

Greek yogurt, paneer and buttermilk provide high-quality protein along with probiotics for gut health. If you prefer non-dairy options, fortified almond, soy-based proteins like tofu, tempeh or soya milk, oats milk can be great alternatives. A smoothie with yogurt, nuts, and fruit makes a nutritious Suhoor choice.

3. Eggs – The versatile protein powerhouse

Eggs are one of the best protein sources, providing all essential amino acids. They can be prepared in multiple ways, from boiled eggs at Suhoor to omelettes packed with vegetables for a satisfying Iftar.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are excellent sources of plant-based protein, healthy fats, and fibre. Sprinkle them on yogurt, blend them into smoothies, or enjoy a handful as a light post-Iftar snack.

Nuts and seeds are good sources of protein, healthy fats, fibres, vitamins and minerals.(Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only))

5. Whole grains and millets

Quinoa, brown rice, oats and whole wheat bread offer protein, fibre and sustained energy release. Quinoa is a complete protein-meaning that it contains all 9 essential amino acids that our body cannot make on their own, thus making it a great meat substitute in salads and side dishes.

Reducing meat during Ramadan doesn’t mean compromising on nutrition. By including a variety of legumes, dairy, eggs, nuts etc, you can meet your protein needs while maintaining energy and strength throughout the fast. A balanced and mindful eating will ensure you stay nourished and energised for spiritual and physical well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.