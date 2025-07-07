Gastroenterologist shares what he eats to keep bloating and constipation at bay: From Greek yoghurt, avocado to kimchi

Bloating can be uncomfortable and frustrating, but what if the key to relief lies in your daily diet? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shared in his July 4 Instagram post the specific foods he includes in his meals to keep bloating at bay and maintain a healthy, happy gut. Discover his expert-approved eating habits that can help you feel lighter and more comfortable every day. (Also read: Gastroenterologist lists worst foods for your gut health: What to avoid for constipation, bloating and diarrhoea ) Dr. Joseph Salhab reveals diet tips to combat bloating and improve gut health. (Shutterstock)

How can you manage bloating through diet

“If you struggle with bloating, gas, constipation, or discomfort after meals, you're not alone, and you don't have to live that way. As a doctor, I've seen firsthand how powerful food can be for managing bloating, supporting gut health, and preventing constipation,” Dr Joseph wrote in his caption.

Explaining the causes of bloating, Dr Joseph adds, "Bloating can stem from many factors: food intolerances, low fibre intake, imbalanced gut bacteria, stress, and more. Eating the right foods, especially those rich in probiotics and prebiotics, can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and ease constipation."

Daily and weekly probiotic foods Dr Joseph recommends

Dr Joseph shared in his post, “The foods I eat almost daily include Greek yoghurt, kefir drinks, kefir spreadable cheese, and other aged cheeses because they are rich in probiotics.”

When it comes to foods he eats just a few times a week, Dr Joseph mentions fermented options like kimchi, sauerkraut, and traditional brine-fermented pickles (not made with vinegar since vinegar's acidity can kill good bacteria). “Because these can be salty, I mix and match them and limit consumption to a few times a week to keep my salt intake in check.”

He also adds, “One thing I do is pair probiotics with healthy fats like avocado, which can help their survival as they travel through your digestive tract. I also combine these foods with prebiotics, good carbohydrates that feed the beneficial bacteria, allowing them to grow and thrive.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.