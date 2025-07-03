Switch from white rice to brown rice, swap sour cream with Greek yoghurt: 5 small tweaks for a healthier diet

To be healthy and fit, what you eat needs to be closely followed. But this doesn’t mean you have to change your entire diet overnight. Small swaps in your everyday meals can help you get started steadily. This means identifying the ingredients in your meals, from breakfast and lunch to dinner and even snacks. These may not look big enough, but the better nutritional profiles of these ingredients slowly change your direction towards better nourishment for the overall body. Narrowing down on the right ingredients helps you tweak your everyday meals, turning towards healthy eating sustainably.(Freepik)

Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle these five easy ingredient swaps you can make in your daily diet healthier:

1. Swap sour cream or heavy dips with Greek yoghurt or homemade curd-based dips

Often, sweet dishes utilise heavy creams. Instead of opting for those, go with Greek Yoghurt.(Shutterstock)

Greek yoghurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics.

It supports gut health, aids digestion, and offers a creamy texture without the excess saturated fat found in sour cream.

This swap reduces calorie intake and adds beneficial bacteria for a stronger immune system.

2. Switch white rice to brown rice or vegetable-based rice

Brown rice is a healthier alternative.(Freepik)

Brown rice is a whole grain, rich in dietary fibre, complex carbohydrates, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Unlike white rice, which is high in simple carbs and low in nutrients, brown rice helps in blood sugar regulation, improves digestion, and keeps you full for longer.

3. Ditch fried snacks for fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds

Nuts are healthy fats.(Freepik)

Instead of chips or fried namkeen, choose mindful snacking options like almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and seasonal fruits.

These are rich in healthy fats (omega-3s), antioxidants, vitamin E, magnesium, and fibre, which support brain health, reduce inflammation, and provide sustained energy.

4. Replace white bread with whole grain, multigrain, or millet bread

Choose brown bread.(Freepik)

Whole grain or millet-based breads are packed with selenium, vitamin B complex, magnesium, and fibre.

They improve digestion, offer better blood sugar control, and give a longer feeling of fullness compared to nutrient-poor white bread.

5. Use avocados instead of mayonnaise or cream-based spreads

Replace mayonnaise with avocado in your sandwich.(Freepik)

Avocados are a rich source of healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin K, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre.

They support heart health, improve cholesterol levels, and enhance the nutritional value of your meals without the trans fats found in store-bought spreads.

The nutritionist also warned against packaged juices and unhealthy cooking styles. She said, “Avoid packaged or tetra pack juices. Instead, eat whole, seasonal fruits and vegetables. Whole fruits provide fibre, vitamins A, C, and potassium, and help regulate digestion and blood sugar levels. For cooking methods, replace deep-frying with healthier techniques like steaming, sautéing, grilling, or baking. This helps preserve nutrients and significantly cuts down on unhealthy fats.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.