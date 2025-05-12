Walnuts for breakfast to boost memory? Study reveals unknown terms and conditions for this brain superfood

Walnut is known as a brain superfood. In fact, chances are you may have popped a few in your mouth on the day of an exam, hoping they would be your last-minute saviour to improve brain power in the exam hall. Walnuts contain omega-3.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal Food & Function revealed how walnuts are associated with brain functions in a more realistic way. It may not have the magical superboost you may perceive as.

How walnuts boost brainpower

Walnuts have a slightly bitter taste.(Shutterstock)

First, before understanding the twist, let's see the basics of walnuts and how they are brain-friendly.

The researchers of the study evaluated 32 healthy adults aged between 18 and 30. Two separate experiments were conducted. One involved participants eating a breakfast that consisted of 50 grams of crushed walnuts mixed with yoghurt and muesli. The other included the same breakfast, but with butter instead of walnuts. To keep it standardised, both meals had the same number of calories, the only difference was the use of walnuts versus butter.

After eating, their brain performance was tested at 2, 4, and 6-hour intervals. Tests examining memory, attention, decision-making, and emotional state were conducted. The findings showed that those who ate the walnut breakfast responded more quickly to tasks that required focus. This indicated that walnuts improve fast thinking and attention. For challenging tasks that require concentration, walnuts can be particularly helpful, as they boost both quick thinking and focus.

Memory has terms and conditions

You may not be able to recall your notes any better in the exam hall just because you had walnuts for breakfast. It takes time to boost memory.(Shutterstock)

Superfoods come with their terms and conditions naturally. Don't misinterpret their name to mean instant results. They don't work with the sweep of a magical wand.

Walnuts, most importantly, are associated with memory. But as per the study's findings, the fine print is clear: memory-enhancing effects take hours. They are not as immediate. So, what causes this delay in memory benefits? The study revealed that since walnuts resulted in higher blood sugar levels and lower fatty acids, this could have influenced how energy reached the brain, leading to the delay in memory improvement.

A very small proportion of the participants in the study didn't enjoy the breakfast. They revealed that it didn't smell good, and they felt emotionally negative, possibly because of the taste. So, while walnuts are brain-friendly, they may not be tasty.

While this doesn’t negate the benefits of walnuts for fast thinking and sharper focus, don’t hold onto the belief that walnuts act as your last-minute fairy godmother to improve your memory instantly for your exam.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.