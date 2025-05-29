Gastroenterologist lists worst foods for your gut health: What to avoid for constipation, bloating and diarrhoea

We've all heard the phrase, "You are what you eat," but when it comes to gut health, this couldn't be more accurate. While some foods help your digestive system thrive, others can throw it completely out of balance, leading to bloating, discomfort and even long-term issues. Dr Saurabh Sethi, Gastroenterologist, reveals in his May 28 post the worst food items you should avoid to maintain good gut health. (Also read: Gastroenterologist warns what fatty liver disease can do to your liver over time if left untreated ) Certain foods like processed meats, refined sugars, and fried items harm gut health, causing inflammation and digestive distress.(Pixabay)

In the video, Dr Sethi breaks down the worst foods for your gut health based on specific digestive issues. Here's what he had to say:

1. Worst food for overall gut health: Ultra-processed meats

These include items like hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats. They're high in additives, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, which can disrupt your gut microbiota and lead to chronic inflammation over time.

2. Worst food for constipation: White bread

Lacking fibre and made from refined flour, white bread slows down digestion and contributes to hard stools. It can worsen constipation, especially if you're not drinking enough water.

3. Worst food for bloating: Carbonated drinks

Think soda, sparkling water, and fizzy energy drinks. The bubbles introduce excess gas into your digestive tract, leading to uncomfortable bloating and distension.

4. Worst food for diarrhoea: Greasy fried foods

These are difficult to digest and can irritate the stomach lining. Fried items like chips, fries, or fast food can speed up gut motility and worsen diarrhoea symptoms.

5. Worst food for gut inflammation: Refined sugar

Found in candies, pastries, and sugary beverages, refined sugar can promote the growth of harmful bacteria and trigger inflammation, leading to long-term gut issues.

6. Worst food for acid reflux: Spicy foods

Ingredients like chilli, hot sauce, and spicy seasonings can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter and irritate the stomach lining, causing acid to backflow into the oesophagus.

7. Worst food for gut microbiome balance: Artificial sweeteners

While they might seem like a low-calorie option, sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin can negatively affect the diversity and balance of your gut bacteria.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.