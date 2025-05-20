Feeling constipated? Doctor shares 6 fruits that ‘actively support your digestive system’

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on May 19 about fruits that can help promote regular bowel movements, support healthy gut bacteria, and aid in digestion. Also read | Doctor shares 5 healthy foods to prevent gut dysbiosis and how to include them in your diet: Fermented rice to fish Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps digest proteins, is anti-inflammatory and supports gut healing, Dr Sood said. (Pexels)

Dr Sood suggested incorporating a variety of fruits into your diet, such as kiwi to relieve constipation, and dragon fruit to aid regular bowel movements and feed healthy gut bacteria. He wrote in his caption, “Some fruits do more than taste good — they actively support your digestive system. Here’s how...”

Kiwi

Dr Sood said, “Kiwi contains an enzyme called actinidin that helps break down proteins — especially from dairy, eggs, and fish — making them easier to digest. It's also high in fibre, which helps keep things moving and relieves constipation.”

Dragon fruit

He added, “Loaded with fibre and natural prebiotics, dragon fruit supports regular bowel movements and feeds healthy gut bacteria. It’s also hydrating and rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and betalains, which support the digestive lining.”

Berries

Dr Sood said, “Berries are packed with compounds like anthocyanins and flavonols that may help balance digestive enzymes and reduce gut inflammation. They also support beneficial gut microbes and may lower the risk of ulcers and colon issues.”

Figs

According to Dr Sood, “Figs offer both fibre and prebiotics, helping maintain bowel regularity while nourishing your microbiome. Their antioxidant content may also reduce gut inflammation and oxidative stress.”

Prunes

He said, “Known for their gentle laxative effect, prunes increase stool frequency and ease bloating. They’re effective for constipation and even improve gut bacteria — with no major side effects.”

Pineapple

He added, “Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps digest proteins. It’s also anti-inflammatory and supports gut healing — part of why it’s been used medicinally in traditional cultures.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.