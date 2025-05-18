Doctor shares 5 healthy foods to prevent gut dysbiosis and how to include them in your diet: Fermented rice to fish

Gut health is essential for your overall wellbeing. There is a diverse community of gut bacteria that plays a vital role in important functions like digestion and nutrient absorption. Gut bacteria help to maintain the delicate balance of the gut environment on which your gut functions depend. If this balance is disturbed, it can lead to gut dysbiosis. However, certain foods can help maintain healthy gut bacteria. Gut dysbiosis is the imbalance in your gut microbiome. A diet rich in leafy greens and veggies keeps you healthy and your gut happy.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer, Ksemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, shared how important the gut microbiome is for overall health.

He said, “Did you know? There are trillions of microorganisms present in the human body. Research has shown that, when compared to human cells, bacterial diversity is actually greater. When there's an alteration in gut bacteria, it can lead to a condition called gut dysbiosis.”

Dr Narendra K Shetty shared a detailed guide that covers all the gut-healthy foods that can prevent gut dysbiosis:

1. Fermented rice

Fermented rice is rich in probiotics.(Shutterstock)

Fermented ganji is a traditional probiotic that contains coliform bacteria and other species of bacteria that help in digestion, reduce bloating and constipation, and also enhance nutrient absorption.

It also helps cool the body.

How to prepare fermented ganji:

Take boiled rice, add water, and leave it overnight. By the next morning, it gets fermented.

Add shallots and curd to it and consume it every alternate day for a month.

2. Kalonji seeds (black cumin)

Gut lining improves gut lining.(Shutterstock)

They contain a bioactive compound called thymoquinone, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Studies have shown that regular intake of kalonji seeds helps smooth the stomach lining and improves overall gut health.

How to take:

Boil 1 tsp of kalonji seeds in 1 litre of water and sip it throughout the day.

3. Sabja seeds and chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega three, fiber and antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

These are high in fibre, which helps prevent constipation. They also have prebiotic effects that feed the healthy bacteria in your gut.

How to take:

Soak sabja seeds in water for 15 minutes.

Then add the soaked seeds to the coconut milk, mix in some cut fruits, let it sit for 15 minutes, and consume.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green veggies keep you hydrated. (Shutterstock)

Greens like kale, spinach, beet greens, and bok choy contain a compound known as sulfoquinovose, a type of sugar that helps nourish healthy bacteria.

These vegetables are also rich in magnesium, which aids gut movement.

How to take:

Include them in salads, soups, and juices.

5. Collagen-rich foods

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

Foods such as bone broth, citrus fruits, and fish are rich in omega-3 and help reduce inflammation, balance stomach acids, and strengthen the gut lining.

How to take:

Cook fish in coconut milk.

Consume mutton or chicken broth.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.