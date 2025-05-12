Grow this at home for better gut health: Homegrown foods that boost immunity, digestion and happiness

Producing our own food gives us a sense of trust, connects us to nature and rejuvenates us as growing our veggies in a fully organic way gives a sense of mindfulness. We become more aware of what we consume and how it impacts our health. No backyard needed! Grow these superfoods at home and watch your health transform.(Image by Unsplash)

This kitchen garden hack might be the wellness reset you need

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nupur Shankla, Founder and CEO at Flourishing Greens, encouraged growing our own food as it gives the knowledge about growing veggies, their suitable climate and the amount of soil, water and sunlight they need. She opied, “What’s beautiful is that even a small step like reusing kitchen waste as compost or harvesting rainwater, can create a more sustainable home ecosystem.”

To improve digestion, reduce bloating and bring balance to your system, Nupur Shankla suggested, “You can easily grow plants like tulsi, mint, coriander and ajwain in your backyard. They are very easy to grow and also very beneficial for your gut health. The process of growing your own food not only helps in improving your gut health but also has profound mental health benefits.”

The tulsi plant is effective for different ailments, is an analgesic, and has antioxidant properties. (Shutterstock)

She revealed, “Gardening has been shown to reduce stress, boost mood and promote mindfulness. The repetitive actions involved in tending to plants, being in natural light and witnessing growth, all contribute to a sense of peace and satisfaction.”

The gut-healing fungi and other herbs you need in your kitchen

In many ways, nurturing plants nurtures you. Nupur Shankla further recommended, “Growing fungi at home is just as beneficial as growing plant mushrooms like shiitake and lion’s mane. They help in reducing gut inflammation and help maintain digestion. Microgreens—young greens harvested just days after sprouting—are also a fantastic option. Rich in fiber, antioxidants and enzymes that feed good gut bacteria, they’re incredibly easy to grow.”

Lower risk of heart disease: Microgreens contain polyphenols, a class of antioxidants linked to a lower risk of heart disease.(Unsplash)

With just quality seeds, you can enjoy a fresh harvest in under a week. Nupur Shankla said, “Whether you start with a single tulsi plant on your windowsill or a tray of microgreens on your kitchen counter, the journey begins with a small step and that step has the power to transform your health and your life.”

To grow your gut health, you do not need a large farmland. Nupur Shankla advised, “A balcony, a windowsill, or a small terrace can be more than enough. Home farming isn't about perfection—it's about the intention for good health and experiments. A small step like reusing kitchen waste as an organic manure or harvesting rainwater, can create a more sustainable home ecosystem.”

The expert concluded, “When you grow your own food, you’re not just growing plants. You’re growing awareness, resilience and long-term wellness. Good health doesn't need acres—just a little space, sunlight and the will to grow your own food. Let’s return to our roots. Let’s grow food that heals from the inside out.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.