Worried about digestive troubles in monsoon? Dietician shares 8 tips to follow: ‘Keep natural probiotics in diet’

The arrival of the monsoon has brought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. However, it also comes with its own set of concerns, including the increased risk of diseases caused by stagnant water, high humidity, and higher risk of food and water contamination. Diet tips to follow during the monsoon season.(Unsplash)

Viruses and bacteria that grow during the monsoon season can affect the digestive tract and gut health severely. Hence. It is essential to pay attention to what we eat and drink during this time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ipsita Chakravarti, HOD, dietetics at CMRI Kolkata shared a few diet tips to follow during the monsoon season:

1. Eat fresh foods and light in nature

Monsoons slow down the metabolic rate, so, one should eat food items that are light on the stomach. Avoid oily, spicy, or rather heavy meals as there could be the development of abdominal troubles in the form of bloating or indigestion. Home-cooked, freshly prepared foods with mild spices are the perfect choice.

2. Keep having seasonal fruits and vegetables

Consume a lot of seasonal produce, but ensure it is properly washed and cooked. Avoid raw salads or pre-cut fruits sold on the street, which may expose you to contaminants and result in infections.

3. Always keep natural probiotics in your diet

Probiotics like curd or yoghurt help maintain a healthy gut flora, digest well, and support good immunity. They are also easier than milk, which some people who are sensitive to during monsoon feel is causing bloating.

Add leafy greens and veggies to your daily diet.(Shutterstock)

4. Stay hydrated with safe drinking water

Water should be taken throughout the day during monsoons as one may not feel thirsty. It is always better to go with boiled or filtered, or bottled water. Carry your own water when outside to avoid any chances of consuming contaminated water.

5. Herbal teas for boosting immunity

Warm preparations of detoxifying herbal tea with ginger, tulsi, cinnamon, turmeric, or black pepper are good for digestion and immunity. These herbs can antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties to shield against seasonal infections.

6. Avoid street food and fried snacks

Deep-fried foods and street foods are highly prone to microbial contamination, especially when kept for longer hours. Despite their temptation, they may trigger an upset stomach-turning to serious gastrointestinal problem

7. Maintain high food hygiene at home

Washing hands before meals, keeping vegetables clean, and not storing cooked food for long periods are the key points of food hygiene. If we maintain a clean and well-kept kitchen, the chances of foodborne infections will be reduced.

8. Stay away from sugar and avoid excess salt

Go natural with your drinks: coconut water or lemon water. Say no to sugary soda and packed juices. Salt is okay unless advised otherwise by your physician; just avoid too many salty snacks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.