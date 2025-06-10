What to eat when it rains? Doctor shares top requirements for monsoon diet to stay healthy

Monsoon brings a much-needed respite to summer's scorching heat. But it also invites its own unique challenges, particularly health, with an increased risk of various infections and ailments. This is why strengthening your immunity in a holistic way, from gut health to proper hydration, becomes essential. Rainy season brings a new set of health challenges like weakened immunity, making it imperative to watch what you eat.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre, explained how monsoon diet is fundamental for your health as chances of seasonal illness increase in the rainy season.

He said, “Monsoon brings special health problems. Increased humidity, water pollution, and heightened microbial growth have the potential to disrupt digestion, undermine immunity, and make one more susceptible to infections. Our bodies react to this transition; digestion is slowed, metabolism adjusts, and immunity requires more maintenance. Diet will have to transform along with it. Eating in the rhythm of rains is all about selecting foods which are warm, gut-friendly, immune-boosting, and secure."

Dr Narendra K Shetty shared a detailed guide on monsoon diet, covering all the essentials:

1. Eat seasonal and local fruits

Jamun is a seasonal fruit during monsoons.(Shutterstock)

Seasonal fruits are at their nutritional peak and align naturally with the body's biological clock and digestive ability.

Locally produced fruits are fresher, contain greater nutrient density, and have less chance of contamination from storage or long-distance transportation.

Seasonal fruits:

Apple

Pear

Plum

Jamun

Papaya

Pomegranate

Lychees

Bananas

Cherries

Nutrients of seasonal fruits:

Vitamin C: immune system support

Polyphenols and antioxidants: anti-inflammatory, gut-healing

Soluble Fibre (e.g., pectin): assists digestion, supports gut bacteria

Tip: Wash fruits thoroughly. Choose peeled fruits where possible to reduce the risk of microbial contamination.

Seasonal vegetables:

• Gourds (bottle gourd, bitter gourd)

Cucumber

Okra

Tomatoes

Nutrients of seasonal vegetables:

Low in calories yet high in hydration

Rich in potassium, magnesium and mucilage, aiding gut and renal function

2. Cooked, warm, and fresh foods

Excessive humidity dampens the digestive fire, which slows down enzyme secretion in the intestines. Raw, cold foods put a strain on the gastrointestinal tract, causing bloating, indigestion, and increased vulnerability to infection.

Eat: Steamed, sautéed, and lightly flavoured home food. Can also include soups, dals, porridges, and khichdi.

Steamed, sautéed, and lightly flavoured home food. Can also include soups, dals, porridges, and khichdi. Avoid: Items stored in the refrigerator or leftovers. Try to avoid having cold drinks and salads unless thoroughly cleansed and freshly prepared.

3. Spices

Indian spices are packed with bioactive molecules that have antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects. These increase gastrointestinal motility, decrease inflammation, and act as immune cells, such as macrophages and lymphocytes.

Immunity-boosting spices:

Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant.

Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant. Ginger: Antibacterial, supports white blood cells.

Antibacterial, supports white blood cells. Cardamom: Antioxidant, anti- spasmodic.

Antioxidant, anti- spasmodic. Black pepper: Improves the bioavailability of nutrients

Improves the bioavailability of nutrients Cinnamon: Antiviral, stabilises blood sugar

Antiviral, stabilises blood sugar Nutmeg: Antimicrobial, digestive tonic

Other uses: Add to soups, teas or even spiced water.

Adding spices to your greens help strengthen the nutritional profile of your meals. (Shutterstock)

4. Hydrate

In the monsoon season, water sources are easier to get contaminated with runoff, sewage, and industrial effluents, increasing the likelihood of waterborne illnesses.

Safe water habits:

To drink safely, boil it for 5-10 minutes

Avoid unsanitary restaurants and street vendors.

Carry your own water bottle for outdoor work.

To add therapy value, add natural spices and herbs to water:

Cumin (Jeera) enhances digestion and reduces bloating.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) possesses antimicrobial and stress-reducing properties.

Lemon and honey detoxify and contain vitamin C.

5. Support your gut

About 70% of the immune system resides in gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT). A good microbiome facilitates food uptake, detoxifies toxins, and prevents diseases.

Gut-friendly foods:

• Probiotics are curd, yoghurt.

Buttermilk contains Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria.

Fermented foods:

• Prebiotic fibres in onions, garlic, bananas, and oats favour good bacteria.

6. Foods to avoid

Street food and fried snacks : Usually exposed to dirty air, water, and oil, recycling concentrates free radicals.

: Usually exposed to dirty air, water, and oil, recycling concentrates free radicals. Over-spiced foods: May irritate the stomach lining and interfere with digestion

May irritate the stomach lining and interfere with digestion Excessive salt consumption: Worsens water retention and blood pressure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.