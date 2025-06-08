Dermatologist shares 8 tips to avoid fungal infections in summer and stay safe: ‘Wash underwear daily in warm water’

As heat and humidity rise during the summer, fungal infections see a sharp increase. The moist environment created by sweat on the skin provides an ideal breeding ground for fungi. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gunjan Verma, consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi said, “Fungal infections are painful, uncomfortable, contagious, and common during the summer. The best way to prevent them is through good hygiene, timely medical attention, and daily cleanliness habits.” Also read | ‘Flesh-eating’ fungus: Fatal infection on the rise but this new antibody treatment could change everything, says study Good hygiene, timely medical attention, and daily cleanliness habits can help prevent fungal infections.(Freepik)

Dr Gunjan Verma shared prevention tips to follow that can prevent fungal infections and help us stay safe:

1. Bathe daily or twice a day if necessary

Bathing every day is extremely important, especially for those individuals involved in physically strenuous or sweaty tasks. When working outdoors or sweating heavily, it is advisable to bathe twice a day to wash off sweat and prevent fungal growth on the skin.

2. Use separate towels and wash them daily

Each family member must use their own towel, and all towels must be washed daily. Sharing towels can spread fungal spores from one individual to another.

3. Wash underwear daily in warm water

Sweaty undergarments are a breeding ground for fungal infection. Develop a habit of washing underwear every day, preferably in warm water, to kill fungal spores effectively.

Tips to prevent fungal infections in summer.(Freepik )

4. Dry clothes in sunlight

Sunlight is a natural disinfectant. Always dry clothes in direct sunlight, as damp clothes or clothes dried in humid conditions can carry fungus.

5. Wash the infected person's clothes separately

If someone in the family is infected, ensure that their clothes and towels are washed separately to prevent the infection from spreading to other members of the family.

6. Change bedsheets daily

Fungal spores can remain on bedsheets and infect the skin again. Change your bedsheets every day during active infection or periods of excessive sweating.

7. Do not self-treat

Try your best not to self-medicate with over-the-counter creams. Incomplete or improper treatment can result in drug-resistant fungal infections, making it much harder to cure. Always consult a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment.

8. Keep yourself hydrated and nourished

A strong immune system is your initial line of defense against infections. Drink plenty of water and consume a healthy, nutritious, and balanced diet to boost your body's natural resistance to fungal infections.

