Are you monsoon-ready? Doctor shares 4 tips to improve immunity and reduce chances of falling sick

Monsoon brings much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, but with it comes its own unique set of health challenges. Humidity increases, along with the high possibility of stagnant collected water from the downpour, making it the ideal breeding ground for bacteria and mosquitoes. This is why, before the monsoon properly arrives, you need to be prepared by boosting your immunity to tackle the surge of colds and other ailments during the season. Vulnerable groups, like children and pregnant women, particularly need to focus more on building immunity. People with weak immunity are more likely to be sick during monsoon.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jnanashree Deepak, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Rajajinagar, emphasised the importance of proactive immunity building during the monsoon to reduce the likelihood of falling sick.

The doctor said, “While monsoon season brings relief from the scorching summer heat, it creates an ideal situation for various bacteria and infections to thrive due to humidity and stagnant water. This includes common cold, flu, and serious illnesses like cholera, typhoid, etc., along with many mosquito-borne diseases as well. To fight these illnesses, a strong immune system is important, especially in the case of expectant mothers or newborn babies.”

Dr Jnanashree Deepak shared a guide, covering essential tips on how to improve immunity:

1. Balanced and nutritional diet

Add pumpkin to your plate during monsoon.(Shutterstock)

A balanced diet is the core of a healthy immune system.

What to avoid: Avoid processed food and opt for freshly home-cooked meals to prevent gastrointestinal issues, which are very common during the monsoon season, especially in pregnant women.

Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet. Additionally, whole grains, pulses, nuts, and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, etc, are good sources of zinc and antioxidants, which are beneficial for expectant mothers and infants.

2. Stay hydrated

Hydration aids in flushing out toxins from the body.

As the water quality deteriorates during the monsoon season, drinking boiled/filtered water can minimise risks associated with waterborne diseases like typhoid and cholera.

Using ingredients like turmeric, ginger or tulasi in beverages helps in case of respiratory infections.

3. Maintain proper hygiene

Hygiene, like properly cleaning your hands, should be maintained to keep germs away.(Shutterstock)

Following a proper hygiene routine, like washing hands before cooking and while eating, can help prevent infection from infectious germs/bacteria.

Wearing dry, breathable clothes and avoiding damp ones can prevent fungal infection.

Proper storage of all ingredients in air air-tight container will prevent worm infestation during monsoon. Avoid water stagnation in containers, which can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Mothers must ensure proper hygiene to avoid infectious transmission while breastfeeding their babies.

4. Sufficient rest and regular exercise

While taking an adequate amount of sleep is of equal importance, physical exercises, including walking, yoga, etc, can improve blood circulation and reduce stress.

Many pregnant mothers suffer from sleep deprivation, and it somewhat deteriorates the immune system’s ability to fight off infections. Adequate sleep with regular exercise during pregnancy, with doctor’s advice, is important to stay healthy and maintain resilience during the monsoon season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.