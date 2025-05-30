Skin getting greasy in monsoon? Dermat shares 7 skincare tips that actually work

While the regular showers of the monsoon offer relief from the scorching heat, they also usher in a new set of challenges for the skin. Greasy skin, breakouts, fungal infections, and a dull complexion are common concerns during this season. The high humidity levels can clog pores and disrupt the skin’s natural balance, making it more prone to irritation and infection. Also read | Say goodbye to sticky skin this rainy season: Doctor shares 8 tips to monsoon-proof your skincare Cleansing is one of the basic steps in monsoon skincare.(Shutterstock)

However, with the right skincare routine, it’s entirely possible to maintain healthy, glowing skin and keep common monsoon-related skin issues at bay. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Pandey, dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, said, “Monsoon skincare doesn’t need to be expensive - just consistent and suited to the season.”

According to her, here are 7 skincare tips that actually work:

Gentle cleansing twice a day

Monsoon sweat and grime can clog your pores. Use a mild, soap-free face wash twice daily. Avoid harsh scrubs as your skin is already sensitive in this weather.

• For oily skin: choose face washes with neem, tea tree oil, or salicylic acid.

• For dry skin: go for hydrating cleansers with aloe vera or glycerin.

2. Don’t skip moisturiser

Even in humid weather, your skin needs hydration. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser. Gel-based moisturisers work best in Indian monsoons. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or green tea.

Despite the humidity, rain and temperature changes can dehydrate your skin and make it look dull. That is why, to keep your skin well hydrated, moisturiser is very important.

3. Sunscreen is still a must

Just because the sun is hiding doesn't mean UV rays are gone because the clouds scatter and reflect the UV rays because of which they can penetrate with more intensity into the skin. Using a broad-spectrum, minimum SPF 30 or above sunscreen daily is a must. Opt for a matte-finish, gel-based sunscreen that does not clog pores.

4. Avoid heavy makeup

Applying heavy makeup during humidity can result in clogged pores and breakouts. Switch to light BB creams or tinted moisturisers. Always remove makeup completely before sleeping.

5. Use of facials

Generally, the kind of facials recommended during the monsoon should be more hydrating and detoxifying, which help to balance the skin's moisture levels and remove the impurities. These facials should contain ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree oil, and cucumber, so that they are beneficial for an excessively oily and acne prone skin, making the skin look more brighter and clearer.

6. Use natural face packs weekly

Use homemade masks using Indian kitchen ingredients.

• For oily skin: Multani mitti (Fuller's earth) and rose water.

• For dry skin: Curd and honey

7. Eat right, stay hydrated

What you eat shows on your skin, be it any weather. Avoid too much fried and spicy food. Drink 2–3 litres of water daily and include fruits like papaya and cucumber in your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.