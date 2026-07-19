7 trendy and classy sports shoes for kids that don't compromise on comfort

7 trendy and classy sports shoes (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Finding the right pair of sports shoes for your kids is much more than just picking the most attractive pair. It is more about comfort along with style. Since kids are always on the go, their shoes have to be colourful, comfortable, durable, and functional. Whether they're running around the playground, participating in sports, or simply exploring the outdoors, the right shoes can make a significant difference in their comfort and confidence. That is why most sports shoes today come in vibrant colours, sleek silhouettes, breathable materials, and innovative comfort technologies that parents can trust. 7 best all sports shoes in 2026 Here are seven trendy and classy sports shoes that combine eye-catching style with all-day comfort.

Designed for active children, the Nike Unisex Kids Cosmic Runner (GS) Running Shoes offer lightweight comfort for running, school sports and everyday wear. Made with a breathable mesh upper, soft textile lining, cushioned foam midsole, durable rubber outsole and secure lace fastening, they help keep growing feet comfortable throughout the day. Amazon customers often praise the lightweight feel, stylish design, good cushioning and reliable grip. Many reviewers also appreciate the comfortable fit for regular play and sports activities.

2 . Adidas Women's Response Super 2.0 Dshgry/Ftwwht/Siggnr Running Shoe-7 Kids UK (H02020), Multicolor Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Adidas Response Super 2.0 Fabric Lace-Up Women's Sport Shoes combine comfort and everyday performance for walking, running and fitness sessions. Crafted with a breathable fabric upper, soft textile lining, responsive cushioned midsole, durable rubber outsole and lace-up closure, they provide lasting support during movement. Amazon customers frequently appreciate the lightweight build, comfortable cushioning and attractive design. Many reviewers note that the shoes provide reliable comfort for long hours while maintaining a good grip on various surfaces.

The Puma Boys Softride Enzo 5 Jr Sneaker is built for energetic children who enjoy sports, school and outdoor adventures. It features a breathable mesh upper, soft textile lining, Softride foam cushioning, durable rubber outsole and secure lace fastening for everyday comfort. Amazon customers often praise the soft cushioning, lightweight construction and sporty appearance. Many reviewers also highlight the comfortable fit, flexible sole and dependable grip, making it suitable for regular activities and active play.

Liberty Boys Running Shoes are designed for everyday comfort, sports practice and school activities. Made with a breathable mesh upper, soft fabric lining, cushioned insole, lightweight EVA sole and durable rubber outsole, they provide support for active feet throughout the day. Amazon customers commonly appreciate the comfortable fit, lightweight feel and affordable value. Many reviewers mention that the shoes are suitable for daily wear, offering decent grip, flexibility and lasting comfort for growing children.

The SPARX Sports Shoe SK-912 Black for Kids offers everyday comfort for school, outdoor games and casual activities. It features a breathable mesh upper, soft textile lining, cushioned footbed, lightweight midsole and durable rubber outsole for dependable support. Amazon customers often praise the attractive design, comfortable fit and good value for money. Many reviewers also appreciate the sturdy construction, lightweight feel, and reliable grip, making the shoes suitable for everyday use and active play.

Boldfit Cricket Shoes for Men & Boys are designed to provide comfort and stability during training sessions and cricket matches. They feature a breathable mesh upper, soft textile lining, cushioned midsole, sturdy rubber outsole and secure lace-up fastening for improved performance. Amazon customers frequently praise the comfortable fit, lightweight construction and reliable grip on the ground. Many reviewers also appreciate the supportive feel, durable build and overall value, making them suitable for regular cricket practice.

Vector X High-Performance Outdoor Running and Athletic Track & Field Shoes are suitable for running, training and outdoor sports. Made with a breathable mesh upper, soft textile lining, cushioned EVA midsole, durable rubber outsole and lace-up closure, they provide comfort during active movement. Amazon customers often appreciate the lightweight feel, supportive cushioning and good traction. Many reviewers also highlight the sturdy construction, comfortable fit and value for money, making them suitable for regular sports activities. What to look for when choosing sports shoes for kids? While style is important, comfort should always be the top priority. Here are a few key features to consider when shopping for children's sports shoes: Breathable materials: Mesh uppers help improve airflow and reduce sweating.

Proper cushioning: Soft midsoles absorb impact and protect growing joints.

Flexible soles: Shoes should bend naturally with the foot for unrestricted movement.

Secure fit: Adjustable laces or hook-and-loop straps help keep the foot stable.

Durable construction: High-quality outsoles can withstand everyday wear and active play.

Correct sizing: Leave a small amount of room for growth without choosing excessively loose shoes. Whether your child is heading to school, joining a sports team, or enjoying outdoor adventures, investing in a high-quality pair of sports shoes can support healthy foot development while keeping them comfortable all day long. By choosing footwear that blends fashion with function, parents can ensure their kids look great, feel great, and stay ready for every new adventure. Similar articles for you These 8 printed shirts for boys are the ultimate summer style statement Soft and breathable cotton shirts for boys: 7 lightweight picks for everyday comfort Skechers shoes for kids are every parent’s go-to choice for comfort, style, and durability

FAQ for kid's sports shoes How do I choose the right size for kids' sports shoes? Measure your child's feet regularly and refer to the brand's size chart. Leave about a thumb's width of space at the front for growing feet. What materials are best for kids' sports shoes? Breathable mesh uppers, soft textile linings, cushioned foam or EVA midsoles and durable rubber outsoles provide comfort, flexibility and grip. Are running shoes suitable for everyday wear? Yes. Most kids' running shoes are designed for daily use, school, outdoor play and light sports thanks to their lightweight cushioning. How often should kids' sports shoes be replaced? Replace them when the outsole becomes worn, cushioning feels flat or the shoes no longer fit comfortably. Active children may need new shoes every 6 to 12 months. How should kids' sports shoes be cleaned? Remove loose dirt with a soft brush, wipe with a damp cloth and allow the shoes to air dry naturally. Avoid machine washing unless recommended by the manufacturer.