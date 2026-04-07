Soft and summer-friendly, these 8 printed shirts for boys are the ultimate style statement to beat the heat

With summer heat intensifying, I was on the lookout for breezy clothes for my son, and that is when my eyes landed on printed shirts. Those breezy, lightweight, and vibrant silhouettes, with cute prints, look effortlessly stylish and elegant on kids, while also bringing a refreshing burst of colour and personality. printed shirt for boys for those airy summer days (unsplash) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

So, I scrolled Myntra and found some amazing printed shirts that are perfect for your little boys. I picked up some of them from Myntra, most of which have been rated 4-star plus by customers and have added them to my cart already. Just in case you too have been wanting to buy some fresh pieces, here is my selection from the lot.

What fabrics are best for your kids in summer Before we share the options, learn about the fabrics that are most suitable for children in summer to avoid rashes.

Cotton (Best overall): Cotton is soft and gentle and is perfect for sensitive skin. It is highly breathable, lets air circulate and keeps kids cool. Cotton fabric also absorbs sweat and prevents stickiness and heat rashes.



Linen (Coolest fabric): Linen is very lightweight and airy, which allows heat to escape quickly. It also dries faster, making it a great fabric for humid weather.

Muslin (Best for babies and toddlers): Muslin is a loose-weave fabric with excellent airflow. It is ultra-soft and non-irritating, perfect for young kids and infants. It is lightweight and will keep your little ones comfortable all day

Cotton blends (like jersey or chambray): This fabric is soft and slightly stretchy, making it easy to move in. It is still breathable but more durable. Cotton blends are perfect for active kids.

Bamboo fabric (optional premium choice): Bamboo is naturally soft and antibacterial, which is good at moisture-wicking (keeps skin dry). It is perfect for nightwear and is ideal for sensitive skin.

Fabrics to avoid in summer Polyester/nylon: These trap heat and cause sweating.

Thick denim: They are heavy and non-breathable