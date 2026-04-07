Soft and summer-friendly, these 8 printed shirts for boys are the ultimate style statement to beat the heat
Dress up your little boys in these cute printed shirts for a perfect summer-friendly vibe.
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With summer heat intensifying, I was on the lookout for breezy clothes for my son, and that is when my eyes landed on printed shirts. Those breezy, lightweight, and vibrant silhouettes, with cute prints, look effortlessly stylish and elegant on kids, while also bringing a refreshing burst of colour and personality.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
So, I scrolled Myntra and found some amazing printed shirts that are perfect for your little boys. I picked up some of them from Myntra, most of which have been rated 4-star plus by customers and have added them to my cart already. Just in case you too have been wanting to buy some fresh pieces, here is my selection from the lot.
What fabrics are best for your kids in summer
Before we share the options, learn about the fabrics that are most suitable for children in summer to avoid rashes.
Cotton (Best overall): Cotton is soft and gentle and is perfect for sensitive skin. It is highly breathable, lets air circulate and keeps kids cool. Cotton fabric also absorbs sweat and prevents stickiness and heat rashes.
Linen (Coolest fabric): Linen is very lightweight and airy, which allows heat to escape quickly. It also dries faster, making it a great fabric for humid weather.
Muslin (Best for babies and toddlers): Muslin is a loose-weave fabric with excellent airflow. It is ultra-soft and non-irritating, perfect for young kids and infants. It is lightweight and will keep your little ones comfortable all day
Cotton blends (like jersey or chambray): This fabric is soft and slightly stretchy, making it easy to move in. It is still breathable but more durable. Cotton blends are perfect for active kids.
Bamboo fabric (optional premium choice): Bamboo is naturally soft and antibacterial, which is good at moisture-wicking (keeps skin dry). It is perfect for nightwear and is ideal for sensitive skin.
Fabrics to avoid in summer
Polyester/nylon: These trap heat and cause sweating.
Thick denim: They are heavy and non-breathable
Printed shirts for boys
Refresh your child’s wardrobe with this vibrant set of two tropical printed shirts designed for all-day comfort and style. These shirts are made from breathable fabric that keeps your little boys cool while adding a playful beach vibe. Lightweight and versatile, these shirts make dressing fun, colourful, and effortlessly stylish for any casual occasion.
Styling tip: You can pair them with denim shorts or chinos for a relaxed outing look. Roll up the sleeves for a laid-back feel or button up neatly for family gatherings.
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Bring classic charm to your boy’s wardrobe with this floral printed casual shirt that blends comfort with signature style. Designed with soft fabric and a tailored fit, it works perfectly for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions. Its refined print adds a fresh yet timeless appeal to everyday dressing.
Styling Tip: Style it with neutral trousers or dark jeans for a balanced look. Leave the top button open for a relaxed vibe or tuck it in for a polished appearance.
Add a trendy edge to your child’s outfit with this floral, opaque, printed casual shirt. Designed for modern comfort, it features a structured fit and eye-catching prints that stand out effortlessly. Perfect for casual hangouts or outings, this shirt delivers both personality and comfort in one stylish package.
Styling Tip: Pair it with slim-fit jeans or joggers for a cool, urban look. Layer it over a plain T-shirt for added style or wear it solo for a sharper finish.
Brighten up your boy’s everyday style with this cheerful, floral-printed casual shirt. Made with lightweight fabric, it ensures breathability and ease of movement throughout the day. Its vibrant print and comfortable design make it an ideal choice for playdates, vacations, or casual family events.
Styling Tip: Style it with cotton shorts for summer outings or denim for a more versatile look. Keep it untucked for a relaxed feel or neatly tucked for a smarter appearance.
Give your child a sporty yet stylish look with this printed casual shirt designed for everyday wear. Crafted with soft, durable fabric, it offers both comfort and a polished finish. Its subtle print and structured design make it suitable for both casual outings and slightly dressier occasions.
Styling Tip: Pair it with chinos or jeans for a classic combination that never goes out of style. Roll up the sleeves for a casual vibe or button it fully for a neat look.
Amplify your child’s wardrobe with this paisley-printed cotton shirt that blends comfort with standout design. The soft cotton fabric ensures breathability, making it ideal for all-day wear. The intricate paisley pattern adds a unique touch, making it perfect for festive gatherings, family events, or stylish everyday wear.
Styling Tip: Style it with light-colored trousers or denim for a balanced, stylish look. Leave it untucked for relaxed outings or tuck it in for a more refined appearance.
Introduce a smart and refined option to your boy’s wardrobe with this printed smart-fit shirt. Designed to offer a tailored silhouette, it enhances overall appearance while maintaining comfort. Its clean print and structured design make it a versatile piece suitable for multiple occasions.
Styling Tip: Pair it with formal trousers for occasions or jeans for a smart-casual look. Button it up fully for a polished style or leave the collar relaxed for a semi-formal vibe.
Keep your child cool and stylish with this cotton muslin resort shirt, perfect for warm-weather days. Made from ultra-light, breathable fabric, it offers exceptional comfort and a relaxed fit. Its soft texture and easygoing design make it an ideal choice for holidays, beach outings, or everyday summer wear.
Styling Tip: Pair it with shorts or linen trousers for a breezy vacation-ready look. Wear it open over a T-shirt for a casual style or buttoned up for a cleaner appearance.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More