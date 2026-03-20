Abhishek Sharma breaks down his fashion playbook, says he's a fan of Yuvraj Singh's ‘sharp yet effortless’ style

For cricket star Abhishek Sharma, when the jersey comes off, the style game is still very much on! Off the cricket field, the 25-year-old, who belongs to Amritsar and is known for smashing sixes, is often seen making trendy fashion statements. For the Indian Gen-Z, in fact, he's quite the trendsetter with his relaxed hoodies, statement sneakers, and easy streetwear. For Abhishek, fashion isn’t about complicated rules or high-maintenance styling. It’s about comfort, attitude and the freedom to experiment, sometimes sporty, sometimes street, and occasionally a little bold. Abhishek Sharma keeps his off-field fashion minimal in hoodies and sneakers. (Instagram) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

In an interview with HT Shop Now, Abhishek Sharma, who has recently partnered with diamond company De Beers, opens up about the fashion pieces he swears by, the trends he enjoys (and the ones he’d rather skip), and how his personal style has evolved with his career.

Q: How would you describe your personal style off the field?

Abhishek Sharma: My off-field style is relaxed and comfortable. I like keeping things simple with clean fits that are easy to wear while travelling or spending time with friends. I usually lean towards sporty pieces that still look stylish. For me, comfort always comes first.

Q: What are your must-have accessories during travel tours?

Abhishek Sharma: One accessory that is always with me, though, is my natural diamond solitaire. It has become a bit of a signature for me. Sometimes I add a simple bracelet or necklace as well because they are timeless and can elevate even a basic travel look. Lastly, I feel, not every outfit is complete without a good watch. For me, it’s my Titan, a classic yet timeless piece of jewellery.

Q: Are there any athletes or celebrities whose style inspires you?

Abhishek Sharma: I really like the way Yuvi Paaji (Yuvraj Singh) carries himself. His fashion style is sharp yet effortless. He keeps things simple yet classy, which I think works really well. I really appreciate the kind of balance he maintains.

Q: Which clothing items are staples in your everyday wardrobe?

Abhishek Sharma: Comfortable T-shirts, hoodies and well-fitted jeans are staples in my wardrobe. I also like pairing them with good sneakers because they work for almost any casual outing. These pieces are easy to mix and match. They’re perfect for travel and downtime between matches.