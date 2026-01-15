How Sameera Reddy glams up in her late 40s: Makeup lessons to take from the ‘Messy mama’

Sameera Reddy, who has always been very vocal about her experiences with depression, body positivity, and motherhood, continues to redefine beauty standards on social media. In a recent glow-up video shared on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor delivers major makeup goals with her effortless approach to beauty. The video shows her transformation from a ‘no-makeup face’ to a glam look in minutes. Sameera has used just a handful of makeup products, highlighting the power of simplicity and confidence. Sameera Reddy giving us major makeup tips to steal (Instagram)

Her tips are a refreshing reminder that beauty isn’t about defying age, it’s about embracing it and ageing gracefully.

Sameera Reddy shares her makeup routine Sameera begins with a clean face, but one riddled with breakout. She asks herself, “Oh my God, what is going on with my skin today?” before turning her look around with makeup.

A repair balm Sameera starts with a skin repair balm. A skin repair balm is a concentrated skincare product designed to soothe, protect, and help heal damaged or irritated skin. It’s usually thicker and richer than regular moisturisers, often formulated with ingredients that support the skin’s natural recovery process.

A perfect skin prep Sameera believes in preparing the skin well before applying makeup. She applies a nourishing day cream to nourish and moisturise her skin. She follows it with an under-eye cream to hide dark circles and age spots. Finally, she uses a Gua Sha for lymph drainage.

DD Cream Sameera then applies a DD cream onto her face. A DD cream, short for a daily defence cream, is a hybrid makeup product that combines skincare, sun protection, and light makeup. It evens out and hydrates the skin tone and targets age spots. Infused with SPF, it protects the skin from the sun.

Primer then concealer Once the skin is prepped, Sameera turns to a photo-finish primer to give her base a smooth finish. A photo-finish primer makes your skin look smoother and more even, especially under high-definition cameras, flash photography, and bright lighting. It also blurs skin's imperfections, improves makeup longevity, and adds glow. Sameera then applies a pigment cream to cover the marks and concealer on the top.

Bronzer with Foundation Sameera surely knows the art of contouring, and she does it just perfectly. She uses a stick bronzer instead of a contour on her cheekbones and chin for that edgy and sharp look. She blends her favourite foundation, matching her skin tone beautifully.