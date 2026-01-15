How Sameera Reddy glams up in her late 40s: Makeup lessons to take from the ‘Messy mama’
Actor Sameera Reddy shared a makeover video on Instagram, giving fans steal-worthy makeup goals.
Sameera Reddy, who has always been very vocal about her experiences with depression, body positivity, and motherhood, continues to redefine beauty standards on social media. In a recent glow-up video shared on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor delivers major makeup goals with her effortless approach to beauty. The video shows her transformation from a ‘no-makeup face’ to a glam look in minutes. Sameera has used just a handful of makeup products, highlighting the power of simplicity and confidence.
Her tips are a refreshing reminder that beauty isn’t about defying age, it’s about embracing it and ageing gracefully.
Sameera Reddy shares her makeup routine
Sameera begins with a clean face, but one riddled with breakout. She asks herself, “Oh my God, what is going on with my skin today?” before turning her look around with makeup.
A repair balm
Sameera starts with a skin repair balm. A skin repair balm is a concentrated skincare product designed to soothe, protect, and help heal damaged or irritated skin. It’s usually thicker and richer than regular moisturisers, often formulated with ingredients that support the skin’s natural recovery process.
A perfect skin prep
Sameera believes in preparing the skin well before applying makeup. She applies a nourishing day cream to nourish and moisturise her skin. She follows it with an under-eye cream to hide dark circles and age spots. Finally, she uses a Gua Sha for lymph drainage.
DD Cream
Sameera then applies a DD cream onto her face. A DD cream, short for a daily defence cream, is a hybrid makeup product that combines skincare, sun protection, and light makeup. It evens out and hydrates the skin tone and targets age spots. Infused with SPF, it protects the skin from the sun.
Primer then concealer
Once the skin is prepped, Sameera turns to a photo-finish primer to give her base a smooth finish. A photo-finish primer makes your skin look smoother and more even, especially under high-definition cameras, flash photography, and bright lighting. It also blurs skin's imperfections, improves makeup longevity, and adds glow. Sameera then applies a pigment cream to cover the marks and concealer on the top.
Bronzer with Foundation
Sameera surely knows the art of contouring, and she does it just perfectly. She uses a stick bronzer instead of a contour on her cheekbones and chin for that edgy and sharp look. She blends her favourite foundation, matching her skin tone beautifully.
Check out her Instagram Reel here
Glowing powder over sunscreen
Sameera just adores her glowing powder, stating that's her favourite part of this entire video. As per Sameera, “I've been just using this glowing powder over sunscreen daily, and it gives a crazy glow”.
Final touches with a blush, lip liner and lip gloss
To give the final touches to her simple and subtle makeup look, Sameera dabs some blush on her higher cheekbones, giving it a rosy flush. She then follows with a lip liner to beautifully outline her lips and finally adds a shimmery feel to her lips using a lip gloss.
The part I appreciated most in her entire video was that she didn’t hide her grey hair while filming. It indicates that she truly knows how to embrace ageing with confidence and grace.
Similar stories for you:
Alia Bhatt's morning skincare routine: 8 easy steps to healthy and glowing skin
How to remove makeup effectively: Expert shares tips for clean and glowing skin
Sonakshi Sinha's makeup routine: 10 easy steps for that flawless look
Tara Sutaria shares her makeup mantras: From skin tint to eyeshadow stick, 6 products she uses for a subtle look
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.