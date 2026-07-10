This suitcase taught me not to judge luggage by its cover; My tried and tested review of the NORI cabin suitcase

I have a confession. When the NORI Carry On Wheelie landed at my doorstep, I wasn't instantly impressed. In fact, my first thought was, "That's it?" There were no oversized logos. No flashy detailing. No colours screaming for attention. It looked clean, understated and, for lack of a better word, like an elevated basic. Then I used it. The NORI Carry On Wheelie keeps things simple outside while hiding clever travel features that make every trip far more comfortable. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less Somewhere between packing, wheeling it through the airport and lifting it into the overhead cabin, I realised this suitcase had won me over. Every feature felt like it had been added because someone had actually travelled with luggage, not because it looked good in a product photoshoot. Priced between ₹8,999 and ₹9,999, the NORI Carry On Wheelie sits in the premium cabin luggage category. The colour palette is equally understated. Old Money Brown feels timeless, while Millennial Pink brings in personality without looking loud. They're colours you'll happily carry for years instead of replacing after one season. This is one of those rare products that gets better the longer you use it. The shell keeps things simple, and that's exactly the point Let's start with the exterior The shell uses a 100% polycarbonate construction with a 70% virgin blend polycarbonate construction, and I genuinely appreciate how transparent NORI has been about it. Instead of throwing around vague, impressive claims, the brand simply tells you what you're getting. The matte finish feels premium and does a good job of hiding the everyday marks that naturally come with travel. The chevron detailing adds texture without making the suitcase look busy, and the absence of a giant logo was honestly refreshing. The hardware deserves a mention, too

Feature Why I liked it YKK zips Smooth, sturdy and reassuringly well built TSA-approved lock Essential for international travel Matte finish Hides minor scratches surprisingly well Minimal branding Clean and timeless

Nothing about the exterior feels overdesigned. It simply feels well thought out. The detachable wheels deserve a standing ovation Every frequent traveller has at least one suitcase story. Mine involves perfectly good luggage sitting forgotten in my loft because the wheels eventually gave up. The shell was still in great condition. The handle worked perfectly. The interiors had years of life left. The only problem was that the wheels no longer rolled smoothly, making the suitcase more annoying than useful. That's why NORI's detachable wheel system instantly made sense. With a simple push-button mechanism, the spinner wheels pop out in seconds. If one gets damaged, you replace the wheel instead of replacing the entire suitcase. It's practical. It's economical. Most importantly, it keeps perfectly usable luggage out of storage and, eventually, out of landfill. Real sustainability, but so efficient in its application. Again, why do women not design luggage more?

NORI Carry On Wheelie review (Hindustan Times)

Then I found another unexpected benefit. Before storing the suitcase away, I removed the wheels and tucked them inside. Suddenly, I wasn't worrying about knocking them against shelves or damaging them while sliding the suitcase into my loft. It's one of those ideas that seems obvious only after someone has thought of it. Pair that with a five-year warranty and an additional one-year extension, and you get the feeling this suitcase has been designed for years of travel, not just a handful of holidays. The small details completely stole my heart This was the section that convinced me there was a woman's perspective behind the design. Every little detail solved an everyday travel problem. The concealed handle underneath the suitcase deserves all the appreciation. If you've ever tried lifting a packed cabin suitcase into the overhead compartment with average upper body strength, you'll know that it isn't always graceful. That extra grip underneath changes everything. Instead of awkwardly hugging the suitcase or hoping someone nearby offers to help, you can comfortably lift it using both hands. It made the entire process feel easier and far less intimidating. Then there's the cushioning underneath the main carry handle. It's such a tiny detail that most people probably won't notice while shopping. After dragging the suitcase through multiple airports, though, it becomes one of those features you silently thank the designers for. The grip feels softer on your hand and makes long walks through terminals much more comfortable. Another thoughtful addition is the built-in weight indicator. Let's be honest. Nobody enjoys standing at the airline counter pulling clothes out of their suitcase because they're a kilo over the cabin allowance. If a small feature helps avoid that awkward moment, I'm all for it. Open it up, and it only gets better The inside of the suitcase impressed me just as much as the outside. The compression straps feel reassuringly sturdy and built to survive years of packing. The hidden pocket is handy for jewellery, travel documents or smaller essentials that usually disappear into the corners of your suitcase. There's also a two-inch expander because, let's face it, nobody returns home with the same amount of luggage they left with. Then came my absolute favourite accessory. The packing cubes deserve their own fan club. I've used plenty of packing cubes before, and many of them look better than they function. The sizing is usually off. Folded shirts refuse to fit properly. Dresses need awkward folding. Somehow, nothing sits quite right. The NORI cubes completely changed that experience.

What I noticed Why it mattered Thoughtful sizing Shirts fit comfortably without strange folding Spacious interiors Easy to separate outfits and essentials Strong construction Everything stayed neatly compressed Matching colours They looked like they belonged with the suitcase

For once, packing felt straightforward. The cubes worked with my clothes instead of forcing me to work around them. If you're building a matching travel set, they also coordinate beautifully with NORI's Weekender and other organisers. It gives everything a polished, cohesive feel, which I now expect for this price point.

NORI packing cubes (Hindustan Times)

What I loved

Feature My verdict Detachable wheels Easily the smartest feature on the suitcase Concealed lifting handle Brilliant for overhead cabin storage Cushioned carry handle Surprisingly comfortable during long airport walks Packing cubes Practical sizes that actually fit clothes Interior hardware Feels durable and built for regular travel Minimal design Timeless and easy to love

A few things to know before buying The clean design does mean you won't find every possible feature. There isn't a front laptop compartment, external pockets or a side carry handle. Travellers who prefer quick access storage may miss those additions. Personally, I didn't find myself wishing for them because the features NORI chose to include felt far more useful during actual travel. The biggest lesson this suitcase taught me is simple. Don't judge luggage by its first impression. At first glance, the NORI Carry On Wheelie looks understated. Spend a little time using it, and you start noticing thoughtful ideas everywhere. The detachable wheels. The concealed lifting handle. The padded carry handle. The weight indicator. Packing cubes that finally understand how people actually pack. Nothing feels unnecessary. Everything earns its place. More importantly, this doesn't feel like a suitcase you'll replace after a couple of years. It feels like one you'll keep using, repair when needed, and happily wheel through airport after airport. As someone who has accumulated far too many suitcases over the years, that's probably the highest compliment I can give. I'm genuinely excited to see what NORI comes up with next because if this Carry On Wheelie is anything to go by, they're paying attention to the little things that many luggage brands still overlook.