Not just a luggage brand: Escape Plan founder says the aim is to make it a travel ecosystem

The luggage category has suddenly become a lot more interesting. From fashion-led collaborations to consumers treating suitcases as an extension of personal style, a category once dominated by practicality is finding new ways to stay relevant. One of the brands contributing to that shift is Escape Plan, which recently launched luggage collections with HRX and Rare Rabbit. Founder Abhinav Pathak discusses travel, ambition, consumer behaviour and the vision shaping Escape Plan's future growth story. (Escape Plan) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Behind the company is Founder & CEO Abhinav Pathak, a second-time entrepreneur and consumer business veteran who chose to start from scratch after a successful exit. Instead of building another luggage brand in India, Pathak saw an opportunity in something much larger. Travel is becoming a bigger part of how Indians spend, socialise and plan their lives. The Indian luggage industry has grown from an estimated ₹10,000 crore market in 2019 to nearly ₹17,000 crore in 2024, and is expected to reach ₹26,700 crore by 2028, according to a Motilal Oswal report cited by IBEF.

Considering the trajectory, Pathak believes consumers need an ecosystem that simplifies the entire experience, not just the packing. That thinking sits at the heart of Escape Plan.

While luggage is currently the most visible part of the business, Pathak's long-term vision stretches far beyond suitcases and travel accessories. His goal is to build a platform that connects products, services and experiences under a single travel-focused umbrella.

"When the category is proliferating at this pace, there needs to be an authority for the category. An authority which solves for everything in this particular category," says Pathak.

With travel booming across India and consumer expectations changing rapidly, we spoke to Pathak about the future of travel, the rise of fashion-driven luggage, manufacturing in India and why he believes the next big opportunity lies beyond the product itself.

In an exclusive interview with HT Shop Now, the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur discussed all things travel - from trends and consumer behaviour to manufacturing, quality, collaborations, and what the future of travel could look like when a brand starts thinking beyond the suitcase.