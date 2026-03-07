Women's Day: How Eume founder Naina Parekh reimagined Indian travel gear in her 40s, says 'Success isn’t about scale'

Naina Parekh’s story reflects the quiet ambition of many urban Indian women today. On the surface, it looked like she already had it all. She married young into a well-placed business family, had a son who was doing well, and spent years contributing part-time to the family business. From the outside, it seemed like a comfortable life. Yet she always had a lingering thought about building something of her own. Naina and Pranay Parekh discuss building EUME luggage for modern Indian travellers. (Eume)

For Naina, early marriage meant she never pursued higher studies abroad the way she once imagined. Later, as her son grew older and more independent, she began to fill that gap on her own terms. She studied luxury brand management in Milan (a city that remains her greatest international inspiration), took courses in strategy and negotiations in London, and is now pursuing the Owner President Management programme at Harvard.

“Working was never really the agenda earlier,” Parekh said during our conversation. “But at the age of 43 or 44, I started thinking I want to develop something. I want to build something that feels like a very cool business.”

The spark came from a simple moment at home. Watching her son walk in carrying a heavy backpack, she had a thought that would eventually lead to EUME, an innovative luggage brand. “I said at the dining table, what if this backpack had a massager?” she recalled.

Her son and co-founder, Pranay Parekh, quickly took the idea seriously. “The first thing we did was check if a patent existed,” he said. “Then we filed for one. That is how it all began.”

Today, they hold two approved patents. Utility and design, for that very first innovation.

However, the journey wasn't a straight line to success. Just a year after launching their hero product, Covid-19 hit, effectively halting the travel industry. It was a moment of reckoning that led to a "hard pivot" in 2022. They realised they couldn't stay a one-product company; they had to expand horizontally. They shifted from being a niche backpack seller to a full-fledged luggage brand, launching a range of products to meet a post-pandemic India that was suddenly travelling like never before.

For Pranay Parekh, the rise of EUME is deeply personal. Watching his mother build a company from a simple idea left a lasting impression on him. What began as casual conversations at home slowly turned into something far more serious, with Pranay often acting as the first sounding board for new ideas.

“Seeing my mum take a small observation about travel and grow it into a brand recognised across India has been incredible,” he says. The experience shaped the way he thinks about business and decision-making. “It taught me the value of clarity, patience and fearless execution.”

Over time, those early discussions turned into a partnership, with mother and son eventually launching and growing the brand together as a team. That team has since grown to include Pranay's wife, who now manages retail, creating a new generation of women leaders within the family business.

What started it all: The Eume Massage backpack