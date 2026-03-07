Women's Day: How Eume founder Naina Parekh reimagined Indian travel gear in her 40s, says 'Success isn’t about scale'

EUME Barret - 29L Premium Laptop Bag for Men, Camouflage Grey | Massager Laptop Backpack Bag with Built in Patent Massager Technology | 15.6 Inch Laptop Compartment | Business, Travel and Office BagView Details
Naina Parekh’s story reflects the quiet ambition of many urban Indian women today. On the surface, it looked like she already had it all. She married young into a well-placed business family, had a son who was doing well, and spent years contributing part-time to the family business. From the outside, it seemed like a comfortable life. Yet she always had a lingering thought about building something of her own.
For Naina, early marriage meant she never pursued higher studies abroad the way she once imagined. Later, as her son grew older and more independent, she began to fill that gap on her own terms. She studied luxury brand management in Milan (a city that remains her greatest international inspiration), took courses in strategy and negotiations in London, and is now pursuing the Owner President Management programme at Harvard.
“Working was never really the agenda earlier,” Parekh said during our conversation. “But at the age of 43 or 44, I started thinking I want to develop something. I want to build something that feels like a very cool business.”
The spark came from a simple moment at home. Watching her son walk in carrying a heavy backpack, she had a thought that would eventually lead to EUME, an innovative luggage brand. “I said at the dining table, what if this backpack had a massager?” she recalled.
Her son and co-founder, Pranay Parekh, quickly took the idea seriously. “The first thing we did was check if a patent existed,” he said. “Then we filed for one. That is how it all began.”
Today, they hold two approved patents. Utility and design, for that very first innovation.
However, the journey wasn't a straight line to success. Just a year after launching their hero product, Covid-19 hit, effectively halting the travel industry. It was a moment of reckoning that led to a "hard pivot" in 2022. They realised they couldn't stay a one-product company; they had to expand horizontally. They shifted from being a niche backpack seller to a full-fledged luggage brand, launching a range of products to meet a post-pandemic India that was suddenly travelling like never before.
For Pranay Parekh, the rise of EUME is deeply personal. Watching his mother build a company from a simple idea left a lasting impression on him. What began as casual conversations at home slowly turned into something far more serious, with Pranay often acting as the first sounding board for new ideas.
“Seeing my mum take a small observation about travel and grow it into a brand recognised across India has been incredible,” he says. The experience shaped the way he thinks about business and decision-making. “It taught me the value of clarity, patience and fearless execution.”
Over time, those early discussions turned into a partnership, with mother and son eventually launching and growing the brand together as a team. That team has since grown to include Pranay's wife, who now manages retail, creating a new generation of women leaders within the family business.
When asked how being a woman founder has influenced her path and if it ever made things harder, Naina Parekh told HT Shop Now that the challenge often appears in subtle ways. In many cases, she said, the real struggle was not building the business but convincing people that the venture is serious.
“Women founders are questioned more. There is still an assumption that a woman starting something might treat it like a hobby,” she said candidly. Even today, she is often asked, "How many hours do you actually go to the office?" as if her role were symbolic rather than central.For Naina, the response has always been persistence. “When you stand firm in your ideas and show a clear vision, perceptions slowly change. In the end, what matters is the work you put in, not your gender.”
Naina recently turned 50, while Pranay is still in his late 20s. Together, the mother-son duo brings two very different perspectives to EUME. The contrast is not just generational but also shaped by gender, experience and the way each of them reads the modern traveller. They aren't just chasing trends; they are studying them. Pranay notes that their latest collections use specific Pantone shades of the year for 2025 and 2026, like "Mocha Mousse" and "Vanilla White/Cloud Dancer", to resonate with the "coffee-loving cult" of modern India.
When asked what the future holds for the brand, Naina Parekh says the goal has always been to build something that lasts. “We never wanted to create fast-moving products just to chase trends. The idea is to build a legacy brand that focuses on design, functionality and quality.”
Pranay echoes the ambition from a younger founder’s lens. “We want Indian travellers to have access to world-class products. Our focus is to keep building premium luggage that people are proud to carry anywhere in the world.” For the duo, the next phase of EUME is not just about expanding the catalogue. It is about shaping how Indian travellers are now thinking about luggage as a lifestyle choice rather than just a packing tool.
The use of luggage has gone beyond just needing a suitcase to pack clothes. It is about purpose, style and comfort. And watching founders ideate and invest in creating products to cater to different needs is exactly the kind of movement we need. Multiple brands, including Mokobara, Nasher Miles, Eume, and Uppercase, are investing in creating luggage for international users for the Indian market.
