Tara Sutaria shares her makeup mantras: From skin tint to eyeshadow stick, 6 products she uses for a subtle look

Your makeup does not have to be heavy all the time, and Tara Sutaria proves it. Using just 6 makeup products, she creates a simple yet subtle makeup look that can be achieved for a flawless appearance. In a recent ‘get ready with me’ video posted on Instagram, Tara shares her secret to achieving a flawless, subtle makeup look effortlessly. Her tips are a boon to anyone wanting a naturally dewy and non-cakey makeup look. Tara Sutaria shares her makeup secrets to a naturally-dewy look(Instagram)

Tara Sutaria shares her top makeup mantras

1. Use skin tint before concealer

To begin with, Tara prefers a vitamin-enriched skin tint on her primed and moisturised skin. She also prefers applying a skin tint before her concealer. However, depending on the skin, you can opt it the other way around. She applies the skin tint directly to her cheekbones for an extra lift, then dabs a little on her nose before blending everything evenly across her face with a makeup brush.

2. Eyeshadow stick for a smudged look

Tara creates a smudge eye look by using an eyeshadow stick instead of applying it using a palette. She prefers a long-wear cream shadow stick that can amp and glam up the whole look. She chooses a mauve shade to give her eyes a sensual appeal.

3. Mascara for bigger eyes

The beauty of mascara is that it adds extra volume and drama to your overall makeup look. Tara loves to put on a lot of mascara, which helps her make her eyes look bigger. Those who are naturally blessed with bigger eyes can choose to use a lesser quantity or may skip it altogether.

4. Blush your cheeks

Your blush can instantly lift both your makeup and mood. Depending on your skin type, you can decide to use a liquid, cream, or powder blush. Tara uses a matte blush in a pink shade to amplify her makeup look. She also prefers using her fingers to apply the blush instead of using a beauty blender for an even-toned finish.

Check out the Insta post by Tara Sutaria

https://www.instagram.com/reels/C5GCW7xtM-h/

5. Lip liner for fuller lips

If you have been skipping a lip liner, it's time to start using it right away. Lining your lips lifts them and makes them look fuller and more appealing. Tara uses the lip liner above her lip line that gives her a fuller look.

6. Dab your favourite lip shade

Finally, use a lipstick shade that can transform your look completely. Choose your lipstick shade as per your skin type. Tara uses a pink-nude shade to give her minimal makeup look the right appeal. However, her trick is to dab the lipstick on her lips instead of filling it for a more natural look.

So, which makeup trick of Tara are you going to steal for your next big event?

