Makeup Mantras: Sonakshi Sinha's 10 easy makeup tricks for a flawless look

Every day makeup doesn’t have to be complicated. And actor Sonakshi Sinha has proven. In a world where beauty routines can feel overwhelming, Sonakshi’s makeup look in just 10 simple steps offers a refreshing and straightforward approach to everyday makeup. Sonakshi’s routine strikes a balance between professional makeup and effortless everyday beauty. Actor Sonakshi Sinha shares her 10-step makeup tricks(Instagram)

Here is her easy 10-step makeup guide:

Step 1: Skin Prep – Moisturiser

The routine begins with skincare preparation, which is essential for a smooth makeup base. Sonakshi skips a toner and starts by applying a moisturiser to nourish and moisturise her skin. She preferably applies the moisturiser on her forehead, a little dab on her cheeks, as they feel drier. However, Sonakshi skips her nose area as that tends to get oily.

Step 2: Under-eye Cream

Sonakshi follows with an under-eye cream to hydrate the delicate skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles. She says proper skin prep helps makeup apply more evenly and last longer.

Step 3: Concealer

Once the skin is primed, she applies concealer under the eyes and on areas that need extra coverage. Concealer not only brightens the under eyes but also helps even skin tone. She blends the concealer with a makeup sponge. Sonakshi says," Make sure you spread your concealer evenly so it doesn't look patchy".

Step 4: Pat it down with a powder

Next, she does a light dusting of translucent powder, which sets the concealer and reduces shine. Sonakshi uses a brush to dust her setting powder, especially on the area that tends to get oily. This step helps control oil throughout the day and provides a matte canvas for the next layers.

Step 5: Foundation

Next comes the foundation. Sonakshi uses a cushion foundation that offers a natural finish with buildable coverage, and is perfect for daily wear. She also give some extra coverage to her under-eye area. Unlike heavy foundations, the cushion foundation blends effortlessly while maintaining a skin-like finish. However, Sonakshi prefers using a brush rather than the applicator while applying her foundation. After applying the foundation, she also mattifies it using a beauty blender.

Step 6: Setting Powder

After the foundation, she applies another thin layer of setting powder. This ensures everything stays locked in place and prevents creasing. This step is especially important when you’re in a rush or heading out early.

Step 7: Contour

For contouring, Sonakshi shares that she uses a cream contour and does it with a powder brush. The contour step adds dimension and warmth to the face. Sonakshi applies contour to her cheekbones and jawline for that perfect chiselled look.

Step 8: Eyebrows

Well-groomed brows can lift your entire look. Even if you’re keeping the rest of your makeup minimal, shaping your brows gives definition that makes your face pop. Sonakshi fills in and shapes her brows with a super-fine brow pencil, giving her face a naturally polished frame.

Step 9: Eyes

Next up is eyeshadow. Rather than a complex palette, Sonakshi chooses a couple of matte shades that add depth without overwhelming the overall simplicity of the look. Sonakshi prefers a natural brown shade as this gives her a minimal-makeup look.

Step 10: Lips

Finally, Sonakshi selects a liquid matte lipstick in a shade that’s neutral yet impactful. This choice helps the lips look polished while still blending with the rest of the makeup.

Sonakshi Sinha's easy and simple makeup routine, detaied on her YouTube channel, proves that a gorgeous look doesn’t require complexity.

