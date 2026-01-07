Liquid vs powder blush: What to pick according to your skin type?

Blush is one of those makeup products that can instantly uplift your face and make you look fresh, healthy, and well put together. It adds warmth, dimension, and a natural flush that brings life back to the skin. But with so many formulas available today, especially liquid and powder blushes, choosing the right one can sometimes feel confusing. Liquid blush vs powder blush: Which one to pick(Pexels)

Nishtha Bhandari, bridal and celebrity makeup artist, tells HT ShopNow, “I’m often asked which blush is better, and the truth is, there is no single right answer. The choice completely depends on your skin type, skin texture, lifestyle, and the finish you prefer”.

Liquid Blush: For natural, skin-like glow

Liquid blushes blend seamlessly into the skin and give a soft, dewy flush that looks very natural and fresh. As per Nishtha, “Liquid blushes mimic the look of naturally flushed cheeks and create a radiant, healthy glow”.

Best suited for:

• People with dry skin, as liquid blushes add hydration and do not cling to dry patches

• Normal to combination skin for a fresh, skin-like finish

• Mature skin, since they do not settle into fine lines or emphasise texture

Benefits

Liquid blushes are perfect for a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look. As per Nishtha, "Liquid blushes enhance the skin without looking heavy or overdone and blend beautifully into the base. They work especially well for daytime events, weddings, and everyday wear where a soft and natural finish is preferred. Liquid blushes are also very versatile and easy to use. They can be applied using fingers, a brush, or a sponge, allowing you to control the intensity and placement easily.

Things to keep in mind

Liquid blushes may fade faster on very oily skin. In warmer weather, they can also move if not set properly. “Lightly setting the blush with a translucent powder or layering a powder blush on top can help improve longevity and keep the colour in place for longer hours”, says Nishtha.

Powder Blush: For longevity and control

Powder blushes are classic and reliable, making them a staple in many makeup kits. They offer better staying power, especially in hot and humid weather, and give more control over intensity.

Best suited for:

• Oily skin, as powder blushes help absorb excess oil and control shine

• Combination skin, especially on areas that tend to get oily

• Beginners, because powder blushes are easier to control, build, and blend

Benefits

Powder blushes are ideal for long days and events where you need your makeup to last for hours without fading or moving. As per Nishtha, "Powder blushes provide a polished and clean finish and hold up well during outdoor events, parties, and extended wear situations.

Things to keep in mind

Powder blush is meant for people with oily skin type. According to Nishtha, “On very dry or textured skin, powder blush can sometimes appear patchy or uneven. Hence, proper skin prep is essential”. Moisturising well and using a smooth base helps the blush apply evenly and look more natural.

So, which one should you choose?

• If you love a natural, glowy finish and have dry to normal skin, liquid blush is a great option

• If you prefer a matte, long-lasting look or have oily skin, powder blush works better

• For special occasions, layering powder blush over a liquid base gives a healthy glow that lasts all day

At the end of the day, makeup has no strict rules. “The best blush is the one that complements your skin, suits your comfort, and makes you feel confident, fresh, and radiant” Nishtha says.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

