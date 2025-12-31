How to remove makeup effectively: Expert shares 5 tips for clean and glowing skin

After a long day at work, whether you did a full glam look or kept it subtle and simple, there comes a moment, when you just look at your bed and think of sleeping with your makeup on. But it will always be a good idea to give your thought a break and grab that pack of makeup remover wipes. While removing makeup might seem like a routine end-of-day task, doing it the right way can make a significant difference in your skin’s health. Proper makeup removal prevents clogged pores, reduces breakouts, supports skin regeneration, and helps your skincare products work more effectively. So, no matter how hectic your day was, make it a point to never hit the bed with makeup on. Tips on how to remove makeup efficiently(Pexels)

It may sound like a simple act, the fact is that removing makeup also involves certain steps to help you get clearer-looking skin. Gayetri Chakravarthy, National Creative Director at Lakme Salon, shares her expert tips with HT ShopNow on how to remove makeup gently yet effectively, ensuring skin stays clean, healthy, and well-cared for.

How to remove makeup the right way

Step 1: Start with clean hands

Clean hands are a must for proper makeup removal. Before touching your face, wash your hands with soap and water to avoid transferring bacteria and dirt to your skin. This step prevents unnecessary irritation and ensures your cleansing products work more effectively.

Step 2: Use a makeup remover that suits your skin

First things first, always use a makeup remover to remove all the dirt, grime, and makeup residues. A dedicated makeup remover helps break down stubborn products more efficiently than a regular face wash. As per Chakravarthy, “Never use makeup wipes alone to clean your makeup. Wipes drag makeup across your skin, instead of removing it. They also leave behind a film that can clog pores. I only recommend them in emergencies, never as a replacement for cleansing.”

The type of remover you choose should match your skin’s needs:

Micellar water: It is ideal for sensitive or acne-prone skin. It lifts away dirt and makeup without heavy rubbing.

Oil cleansers: Oil cleansers are excellent for removing waterproof mascara, long-lasting foundation, and sunscreen. These work well for all skin types, including oily skin, because oil dissolves oil.

Cream or milk cleansers: The cream or milk-based cleansers are best for dry or mature skin. They cleanse while adding hydration.

Balm cleansers: If you love applying heavy makeup, balm cleansers are for you, as they melt makeup effortlessly.

Chakravarthy explains, "Cleansing is not a quick splash-and-go step. Take at least a minute to massage your cleanser in. This allows makeup to dissolve properly and increases blood circulation, which naturally boosts glow.”

Step 3: Pay special attention to the eyes and lips

Eye makeup, especially mascara or eyeliner, tends to be more resistant and requires extra care. As per Chakravarthy, “You should remove eye makeup with a separate remover, specifically formulated for the eyes, as this delicate area is prone to irritation”. She further recommends using a bi-phase remover for removing mascara and kajal. You should also not scrub your eyes, as tugging here may lead to fine lines much earlier.

For liquid lipsticks or stains, apply a bit of oil-based remover and let it sit briefly before wiping. This prevents chapping and over-scrubbing.

Step 4: Follow up with a second cleanser (Double Cleansing)

Double cleansing is one of the most effective methods to ensure every trace of makeup is removed. Chakravarthy mentions that it is crucial to double cleanse your makeup. “After your makeup remover, use a gentle water-based facial cleanser. Double cleansing removes leftover residue, clears pores, and prepares the skin for serums and sunscreens or moisturisers”.

She also recommends using lukewarm water to double cleanse, as it does not strip off natural oils. Whereas hot water destroys the barrier, cold water doesn’t clean well.

Step 5: Pat dry and refresh your skin

After cleansing, gently pat your skin dry with a clean towel. Avoid rubbing, which can irritate the skin. Chakravarthy says, “Use a microfiber towel or soft cotton pads to pat your skin dry. Avoid rough towels that cause micro-tears."

She further insists that post-cleaning hydration is also crucial. Hence, she recommends following up with:

Toner or essence: Helps rebalance the skin’s pH and prevents any dryness.

Serum: Apply products like vitamin C, retinol, or hydrating serums once your skin is clean.

Moisturiser: Lock in hydration to keep your skin soft and healthy.

Your nighttime skincare will work more effectively on properly cleansed skin.

