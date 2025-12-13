Face serums for glowing, supple skin: Top 8 choices for a rejuvenated look
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 11:00 am IST
When your skin feels dry and dehydrated, look for a face serum that rejuvenates and smooths your skin.
The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum with Alpha Arbutin, Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fights Pigmentation | Fades Dark Spots | Brightens & Evens Skin Tone | 30 ml View Details
₹438
|
Minimalist Oil Control & Anti-Acne 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Zinc | Skin Clarifying,Blemishes Removing & Pore Care for All Skin Types | 10 ml (Pack of 1) View Details
₹247
|
Quench 2% Niacinamide Intense Brightening Korean Serum for Pigmentation and Dark Spots | Serum for Face | Enhances Skin Texture | Reduces Fine Lines | Made in Korea (30ml) View Details
₹574
|
LOreal Paris Glycolic Bright 8% [Melasyl + Niacinamide] Face Serum for Brightening Dark Spots 15ml View Details
₹259.35
|
Pilgrim 10% Niacinamide Face Serum For Acne Marks 10ml | Fades Blemishes & Dark Spots | Oil Control | Brightens & Evens Skin Tone | All Skin Types | Women & Men View Details
₹157
|
Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum with Rice Water | Provides Clear, Glowing & Brightening Skin | for Acne Prone, Combination, Oily & Sensitive Skin | Oil Control & Anti Acne Face Serum for Women & Men | 15ml View Details
₹300
|
[Beauty of Joseon] Glow Deep Serum Rice + Arbutin (30ml) – Korean Face Serum for Brightening, Even Skin Tone & Dark Spot Care View Details
₹1,119
|
CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening |Glow Serum | 30ml | GentleBright Technology™ with Antioxidant C and Advanced Peptide | Removes Dark Spots & Dullness View Details
₹1,640
|
