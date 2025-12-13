Face serums for glowing, supple skin: Top 8 choices for a rejuvenated look

Face serums have quickly become essential in modern skincare routines—and for good reason. A face serum is more than skincare; it's a treat for your skin. Compared to your regular moisturisers, a face serum tends to penetrate deep into your skin, giving you a more nourished and moisturised look. Lightweight yet highly concentrated, serums are designed to deliver powerful active ingredients deep into the skin, targeting concerns like dullness, fine lines, uneven tone, and dehydration with precision. Top 8 face serums for glowing, supple skin(SHVETS production)

In case you have been looking to buy a face serum but are unsure of which one to buy, here are our 8 top-rated picks for you:

8 Face serums for you

The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum targets dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone with a potent blend of kojic acid and niacinamide. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula makes daily use easy while promoting visibly brighter, clearer skin. Customers often praise its noticeable reduction in stubborn marks and smooth finish after consistent application. Many users appreciate that it works gently without irritation, making it a popular choice for controlling pigmentation, giving radiant skin.

Minimalist’s 10% Niacinamide Serum helps regulate oil, minimise pores, and reduce acne marks with a clean, science-backed formula. The serum absorbs quickly and strengthens the skin barrier, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. Users frequently mention improved texture, reduced excess shine, and fewer breakouts after a few weeks of use. Customers appreciate the minimalist ingredient list and how effectively it balances skin without causing dryness or irritation.

Quench’s 2% Niacinamide Intense Brightening Serum delivers a fresh Korean skincare experience with hydrating botanicals and glow-boosting ingredients. It brightens dull skin, reduces redness, and enhances overall clarity while keeping the skin plump. Customers love its lightweight, dewy finish and soothing feel, especially on sensitive or tired skin. Many reviewers report improved brightness and a healthier complexion, appreciating the gentle yet effective Korean-inspired formula for daily radiance.

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Serum uses 8% glycolic acid, Melasyl, and niacinamide to fade dark spots, refine texture, and brighten skin tone. The powerful exfoliating formula reveals fresh, even skin with consistent use. Customers often note quicker improvements in pigmentation and smoother skin within weeks. Reviews highlight its professional-grade feel, easy absorption, and visible radiance, making it a go-to serum for dull and uneven skin.

Pilgrim’s 10% Niacinamide Face Serum corrects uneven tone, minimises pores, and strengthens the skin barrier with its clean, non-toxic formulation. Infused with natural Korean beauty ingredients, it provides balanced hydration and a refined complexion. Customers consistently appreciate its non-sticky texture, clearer-looking skin, and reduced redness. Many users highlight improvements in overall clarity and the gentle nature of the formula, making it suitable for everyday use.

Plum’s 10% Niacinamide Serum helps reduce dark spots, control excess oil, and smooth skin texture while maintaining a hydrating feel. Its vegan, fragrance-free formula suits sensitive skin and layers easily with other products. Customers love how quickly it fades marks and evens out the complexion. Many appreciate its calming effect on breakouts and its ability to improve skin clarity without irritation, making it a trusted option for daily skincare.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum blends rice water and alpha-albumin to brighten skin, fade pigmentation, and deliver a soft, healthy glow. Inspired by traditional Korean herbal skincare, this lightweight serum hydrates deeply without feeling greasy. Users frequently praise its dewy finish, improved radiance, and visible fading of dark spots. Reviews highlight how gentle and nourishing it feels, becoming a favourite for achieving a smooth, luminous complexion.

CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Serum is designed for sensitive skin, providing brightening benefits with niacinamide and gentle actives. It helps improve tone, reduce dullness, and enhance hydration without irritation. Customers appreciate its lightweight, soothing formula and the subtle brightening it delivers with consistent use. Many find it ideal for daily use due to its dermatologist-tested gentleness, making it a reliable choice for radiant and even-toned skin.

Similar articles for you

8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

Lip and cheek tints: Top 8 options that keep your lips soft and add a rosy glow

Lipstick shades as per your skin tone: Choosing a shade that celebrates every skin tone

These 8 top-rated lip oils are best for ultimate hydration and long-lasting moisture

FAQ for Face Serums What does a face serum do? A face serum delivers concentrated active ingredients to target concerns like dark spots, acne, fine lines, dehydration, or dullness more effectively than creams.

When should I apply a serum? Apply a serum after cleansing and toning but before moisturiser—usually twice daily unless the serum contains strong actives like AHAs or retinol.

Can I use multiple serums together? Yes, but layering depends on ingredients. Pair hydrating or niacinamide serums with most actives. Avoid combining strong exfoliants or retinol with vitamin C unless guided.

How long does it take to see results? Most serums show visible improvements within 3–8 weeks, depending on skin type and the active ingredients.

Are face serums suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, but choose calming formulas (e.g., niacinamide, ceramides) and patch test before use. Avoid high concentrations of acids initially.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.