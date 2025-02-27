Liquid lipsticks: Paint your lips in bold, transfer proof shades that will stay put through the day

Do you get conscious of your lipstick melting down while you’re sipping your favourite mocha on a coffee date? If yes, girl, you need a liquid lipstick right away. If liquid lipsticks are absent from your vanity kit, you’re actually missing out on a very crucial makeup miracle. Liquid lipsticks are the ultimate fusion of bold colour and velvety texture, painting lips with an intensity that refuses to fade. They are no less than a magic wand that will keep your lips nourished, soft, and plush so you can enjoy your brunches without worrying about touch-ups. With just one swipe, they drench your lips in rich pigments that glide on like silk and set to a flawless, long-lasting finish. Check out our top 10 picks of liquid lipsticks

Be it a seductive matte, a luscious satin, or a dazzling gloss, liquid lipsticks transform your pout into a masterpiece. Their intense colour payoff would also make your lips look sensual and sassy. So, ladies, here are some of our top picks of stay on liquid lipsticks for you to consider buying for your next date.

Bring your ultimate power pout essential home, this Lakme forever matte liquid lipstick will unleash your bold look. The lightweight and transfer-proof formula of this lipstick delivers intense matte colour that lasts up to 16 hours without fading or feathering. Designed for all-day comfort, it glides on effortlessly, giving your lips a plush, velvety finish. Be it a casual day at work or dancing the night away, this lipstick stays put with no smudging, no touch-ups needed. Available in stunning shades, it’s time to swipe, slay, and stay fabulous!

Meet the liquid lipstick that won’t let you down—Smashbox always on liquid matte lipstick. This weightless, waterproof formula stays put for up to 8 hours, delivering rich, high-impact colour in just one swipe. This lipstick is infused with a primer oil complex, that keeps lips feeling soft and hydrated while maintaining a bold, velvety matte finish. The lipstick is transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and ultra-pigmented, becoming your go-to for a confident, statement-making pout. From brunch to after-hours glam, this lipstick is always on, just like you!

You can practically never go wrong with the cult-favourite Huda Beauty liquid matte lipstick, where ultra-comfort meets unstoppable colour. This feather-light, transfer-proof lipstick glides on like silk, delivering a bold, velvety matte finish without drying your lips. The lipstick is packed with nourishing ingredients, offering all-day wear with zero flaking or discomfort. So, either channel a soft nude or a fierce red, this lipstick enhances your look with intense pigment and a luxurious feel.

Ace the perfect fusion of shine and hydration with Bobbi Brown’s crushed oil infused liquid lip gloss. This non-sticky, ultra-cushiony gloss wraps your lips in a luscious blend of nourishing oils, providing long-lasting moisture and a sheer, juicy tint. Unlike traditional glosses, it delivers a weightless, balm-like feel with a subtle hint of colour that flatters every skin tone. Whether worn alone or layered over lipstick, it’s your go-to for a fresh, dewy pout that glows with effortless beauty.

Say hello to bold lips with Renee stay with me liquid lipstick! This highly pigmented, non-transfer matte formula hugs your lips with rich, weightless colour that lasts for hours. Smudge-proof and transfer-proof, this lipstick ensures your lips remain flawless from dawn to dusk. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips hydrated while delivering a velvety-smooth finish. Either it's a boardroom or owning the dance floor, this lipstick stays with you—just like your confidence!

Maybelline’s super stay matte ink liquid lipstick is your ultimate power lip! This ultra-pigmented formula delivers up to 16 hours of bold, matte perfection with zero smudging or fading. Its unique arrow-tip applicator ensures precise application, locking in rich colour with just one swipe. So, the lipstick would be on your lips while sipping coffee or brunching, keeping your lips looking fierce and flawless. Ready to make a statement? Ink your lips and own your vibe!

Now, no more constant touch-ups, say hello to the Pilgrim matte me up liquid lipstick! It’s long-lasting, highly pigmented formula glides on smoothly, setting into a stunning matte finish that won’t budge. Lightweight yet intensely rich in colour, this lipstick is designed for all-day comfort, leaving your lips soft and nourished. Be it rocking a bold red or a chic nude, this lipstick is your secret weapon for a picture-perfect pout that lasts from sunrise to sunset. Just swipe, slay, and stay fabulous!

FACES CANADA lipsticks are the ultimate fusion of comfort and bold colours. This lightweight, transfer-proof lipstick glides on smoothly on your lips, delivering rich pigment and a long-lasting matte finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your lips feeling soft, hydrated, and never dry. Perfect for everyday wear or a glam night out, this lipstick won’t smudge or fade, ensuring your pout stays flawless for hours.

Get ready to turn heads with SWISS BEAUTY ultra smooth matte lip liquid lipstick! The luxurious, velvety formula of this lipstick delivers intense colour payoff with a weightless, transfer-proof finish. Designed for all-day wear, it glides effortlessly over your lips, giving you a smooth, high-impact matte look without drying. Go for a bold pop of colour or an everyday nude, this lipstick ensures a flawless, long-lasting pout in just a single swipe.

As the name defines, one swipe of SUGAR smudge me not liquid matte lipstick is all you need for your next coffee date. The highly pigmented, ultra-matte formula of this lipstick delivers bold, transfer-proof colour that won’t budge—no matter what. From coffee breaks to cocktail hours, it stays put, giving your lips a stunning, smudge-free finish. Lightweight yet power-packed, this lipstick glides effortlessly while keeping your lips comfortable. Be it a soft nude shade or a dark red, this lipstick is your ultimate partner in crime for fearless beauty!

Some more liquid lipsticks for you:

FAQ on liquid lipsticks: How do I apply liquid lipstick properly? Start with exfoliated and moisturized lips. Use a lip liner for precision. Apply a thin, even layer, starting from the centre and moving outward. Let it dry without rubbing your lips together.

Why do liquid lipsticks feel drying? Matte formulas contain ingredients that help them set and last longer, which can lead to a dry feeling. Prepping with a lip balm can help.

How do I remove liquid lipstick? Use an oil-based makeup remover, micellar water, or even coconut oil to break down the formula before wiping it off gently.

What’s the difference between matte and glossy liquid lipstick? Matte: Dries down completely, no shine, long-wearing. Glossy: Hydrating with a shiny finish but may not last as long.

Are liquid lipsticks transfer-proof? Matte liquid lipsticks are often transfer-proof, but glossy or satin formulas may transfer.

