Enhance your beauty quotient with these top 8 mesmerising eyeshadow palettes

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:00 am IST

Accentuate your look with these top 8 eyeshadow palettes that are also Amazon top rated options. 

Eyes are the window to the world, they're the storytellers, and every story deserves its own palette of colours. From bold reds to glittery gold and subtle nude, each eyeshadow shade sets your mood and tone for the occasion. Every stroke of colour feels like a statement that is bold yet effortless, classic yet new. In fact, the right eyeshadow palette can enhance your overall appearance, adding that glam look you've always wanted.

Colourful eyeshadow palettes
Colourful eyeshadow palettes

But the real task is finding the right palette that could help you achieve that mesmerising look. So, here we are with this list of 8 top-rated eyeshadow palettes for you.

1.

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette - Blush, 12 Highly Blendable Shades, Matte and Sheen Colours. The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette comes with Highly Pigmented Formula | 9g
Loading...

This palette delivers a soft rose-gold and mauve-toned eye look with twelve versatile shades, ideal for day or evening wear. Users on Amazon praise its beautiful payoff and fine glitter that doesn’t feel grainy. While some note that the glitter is the main visible effect and deeper shades require layering. Overall, it works well as a beginner-friendly neutral palette, offering good value for money.

2.

MARS 12 Shades Back to Basics Eyeshadow Palette with Free Applicator | Matte | Shimmer | Beginner Friendly & Long Lasting Eye Shadow Palette (14.4 gm) (Shade-02)
Loading...

This budget-friendly palette from MARS features twelve blendable matte and shimmer shades designed for every day and party looks. Amazon buyers highlight its rich pigmentation and smooth formula. Some users say that it is pigmented enough to show up on the eyelid, it does not fall out and doesn’t look chalky too. It is affordable for everyday look. Some users caution that certain shades (especially darker ones) may be less intense or slightly patchy.

3.

Swiss Beauty Ultimate 9 Pigmented Colors Eyeshadow Palette Long Wearing And Easily Blendable Eye Makeup Palette Matte, Shimmery And Metallic Finish - Multicolor-02, 6G
Loading...

This compact nine-pan palette offers a range of metallic and semi-matte finishes for on-the-go looks. This Swiss Beauty eyeshadow palette can give you a glam look in a jiffy. Amazon users report strong value and solid consumer ratings. It appeals to those seeking a starter palette without committing to large sets.

4.

URBANMAC Nude and Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette Combo, Shimmery Finish
Loading...

This palette by URBANMAC blends warm nude and rose-gold tones in a versatile combo for both natural and glamorous eye looks. Amazon customers appreciate its range and beginner-friendly packaging. It is well worthy its price and particularly suitable for beginners. With over 2,600 reviews noted in one listing. The formula balances affordability with a workable shade selection.

5.

FAIRY FIRST® Fairyfirst 18 Color Eyeshadow Palette With Mirror - Include Matte Shimmer & Glitter Blending, Natural Nudes Velvet
Loading...

This 18-shade palette features a mix of matte, metallic foil, jet-black wet-dry shadow, and pressed pearl finishes for creative looks. Amazon users describe it as long-lasting, if you like the glowy look, with easy blending. This eyeshadow palette is ideal for those who want a wide variety of options at an entry price point.

6.

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette for Women | Forever Flawless Allure Pallete – 18 Shades | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Glitter Eyeshadow | Long Lasting & Blendable Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette – 19g
Loading...

The Makeup Revolution eyeshadow palette offers multiple palettes with bold shade ranges and trendy finishes. Amazon reviewers highlight pigmentation and quality. Users say that this is highly pigmented, but still a little powdery. A solid pick for users who enjoy experimenting with colour and finish, though a primer is advised for optimal wear.

7.

LAKMÉ Powder 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Shimer&Smoke 11.7g - Matte, Shimmer and Metallic
Loading...

When it comes to makeup, Lakme is a reckoned brand and this eyeshadow palette gives you highly pigmented eyeshadow shades. This Indian-brand palette packs nine blendable shades, including mattes, shimmers and metallics, tailored for both day and evening looks. Amazon users at say it easily blends, it has good shimmer, it will definitely slay on night parties. The finish suits medium to deeper Indian skin tones with minimal powderiness.

8.

Wet n Wild Color Icon 10 Pan Palette-Petalette Rosé in the air Eyeshadow Palette with 10 Bright & Matte Eyeshadow Colors for the Day to Night, Long-lasting,Easy-to-blend Formula, Rosé in the Air-10g
Loading...

This 10-pan palette boasts a vegan, cruelty-free formula and includes matte, satin and metallic finishes for both nude and smoky looks. Users say that this palette can give you two looks – one is nude and the other smoky. It has a smooth and highly pigmented texture and is ideal if you want a compact palette with versatility and strong pigment performance.

  • Are the eyeshadows highly pigmented?

    Yes! Our formula is designed for rich, vibrant color payoff. You can build up intensity by layering or use a damp brush for a more dramatic look.

  • Is this palette suitable for all skin tones?

    Absolutely. The palette includes a range of shades—neutral, warm, and cool—that complement every skin tone and undertone.

  • Can I use the shades for more than just eyeshadow?

    Yes! Many shades double as highlighters, contour shades, or even blushes. Some customers also use shimmer shades as highlighters or toppers for lips.

  • Are the eyeshadows vegan and cruelty-free?

    Yes, all our eyeshadows are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. We never test on animals.

