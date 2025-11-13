8 matte lipsticks with 4-star-plus ratings, perfect for every mood and occasion
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 12:24 pm IST
The beauty of matte lipsticks is that they are perfect for any occasion. Check out our list of 8 top-rated matte lipsticks.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LAKMÉ Powerplay Priming Smooth Matte Finish Lightweight Lipstick, Smudgeproof, Lasts 16hrs, Hydrates Lips, Blushing Nude, 3.6g View Details
₹348
HYUE Velvet Kiss Matte Bullet Lipstick | Feather Light & Powder Matte Finish | Long-Wear Intense Color | With Jojoba, Almond & Gooseberry Extracts | Smudge-Proof, Travel-Friendly, Precision Tip | 12 Bold Shades View Details
₹1,099
LoveChild Masaba - Meetha - Luxe Matte Lipstick, Hydrating & Nourishing, Long lasting, Bullet Matte Mauve Lipstick, 4ML View Details
₹540
Maybelline New York Lipstick, Matte Finish View Details
Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick with Avocado Oil & Vitamin E for 12 Hour Long Stay-01 Carnation Nude - 2 g View Details
₹526
FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Natural Coco (Brown), 1.4g | 9HR Long Stay | Flawless HD Matte Finish | Intense Color | Lightweight | Smooth Glide | Primer Infused View Details
₹568
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Red Burgundy, 3.7g View Details
₹742
L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick- 570 Worth It Intense, 2g View Details
₹649.35
