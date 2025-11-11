8 Nude lipsticks for a subtle look: Choose from the 4 star rated options on Amazon India
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 12:10 pm IST
Give your lips a natural and subtle look with these 8 top-rated nude lipsticks from Amazon India.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick lasts up to 12 Hours, Hydrate Lips, Rich Creamy Lipstick with Shea Butter, Available in 42 Shades - 657 Nude Nuance, 3.9g View Details
|
₹184
|
|
|
Lakme Forever Matte Lipstick, Waterproof, Non Drying, Creamy Matte Bullet Lipstick Made With French Rose Oil Extracts, Nude Toast, 4.5g View Details
|
₹232
|
|
|
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, High Impact Lipcolor with Moisturizing Creamy Formula, Infused with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil in Nude, Toast of New York (325) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
LOréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Lacquer-Like Shine Finish. 16H longwear lacquer lipstick. High-impact color, zero transfer - 610 Nude Signature, 4ml View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
MARS Creamy Matte Long Lasting Lipstick for Women | Creamy Lipstick | Single Swipe Application | Smooth & Light Weight (3.2 gm) (12-Khoobsurat Kuchipudi) View Details
|
₹189
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Lipstick View Details
|
|
|
|
L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details
|
₹509
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Satin Comfort Lipstick | Ultra-Hydrating | Highly Pigmented | Smooth Glide | Satin Matte Finish | One-Swipe Application | Shade- 1 Barely Nude, 3gm View Details
|
₹223
|
|
View More Products