8 Nude lipsticks for a subtle look: Choose from the 4 star rated options on Amazon India

Among the kaleidoscope of lipstick shades, like ruby reds, corals, mauves, and mocha, there is one shade that gives a subtle and minimal look-a warm nude shade. A nude shade enhances and elevate your overall appearance. Be it a soft beige or a caramel nude with a hint of pink, a nude shade complements your look with understated sophistication. Nude lipsticks that will keep you going

And the best part-it suits every skin tone! And if you too are looking to buy a nude lipstick shade, then we have this list of the top-rated options from Amazon for you.

Maybelline Color Sensational lipstick delivers rich, creamy matte colour infused with shea butter for moisturised lips all day. It glides on smoothly, offering velvety mattes in a wide range of shades for every day or evening wear. Most users praise its beautiful long-lasting colour, creamy soft texture and moisturizing formula that doesn’t dry out lips.

The Lakme Forever Matte lipstick features French rose oil extracts and offers an intense matte finish with a soft, comfortable feel. It provides bold colour payoff and a long-wear look suitable for Indian skin tones. Users on Amazon say it is lightweight and comfortable on the lips, ensuring they are not left flaky. Some feedback mentions that the staying power and application consistency vary.

This classic lipstick by Revlon delivers high-impact colour with a creamy, rich formula that feels moisturising and luxurious. It glides on in one swipe and leaves lips feeling soft and full. A few Amazon India users call this lipstick a great lipstick with vibrant, bold colour that spreads wonderfully and evenly, however, some shades looked too light or pulled differently on certain skin tones.

This lacquer-like lipstick from L’Oréal delivers high-impact colour, glamorous shine and up to 16 hours of wear. It is lightweight and gives a rich colour payoff. Some Amazon India reviewers say that this lipstick is transfer-proof and offers lovely colour, with also being long-lasting.

This budget-friendly lipstick by MARS offers a creamy smooth texture, intense pigmentation and a semi-matte finish that suits a range of skin tones. Amazon India user feedback highlights that this lipstick adds a moisturising and light-weight effect on the lips. However, this lacks being transfer proof.

Maybelline New York lipstick offers vibrant colour, glides smoothly, and is comfortable to wear for daily and special occasion. Amazon reviewers state that this lipstick goes on smoothly, feels lightweight, and has a creamy texture that keeps the lips feeling moisturised throughout the day.

This satin-finish lipstick by L'Oreal combines rich pigmentation with a soft, hydrating texture thanks to Argan oil and vitamin E. Users on Amazon say it glides smoothly, gives a soft smooth satin finish, and keeps lips moist. However, it's longevity has mixed feedback.

This Swiss Beauty lipstick provides high-pigment colour in one swipe with ultra-hydrating formula and a satin-matte finish that doesn’t dry out lips. Amazon reviews reflect comments like it glides effortlessly, very pigmented and feels light on lips.

Similar articles for you:

From beard to body: Top 8 grooming tools for men that every contemporary man needs

Top 8 makeup remover wipes that leave your skin clear and residue-free

These top-rated hydrating face washes for dry skin are a winter must have

FAQ for nude lipstick How do I choose the right nude lipstick for my skin tone? Fair skin: Go for light pinks, peachy nudes, or beige tones. Medium skin: Try rose, mauve, or caramel shades. Olive skin: Choose warm nudes with hints of brown or coral. Dark skin: Look for rich caramel, mocha, or chocolate nudes.

How can I make nude lipstick look less “washed out”? Use a lip liner close to your natural lip colour and define the edges before applying the lipstick. Add a touch of gloss or choose a nude with a hint of pink or peach to bring warmth.

What’s the difference between matte and satin nude lipstick? Matte: Long-lasting, velvety finish; ideal for bold, all-day looks. Satin or creamy: Hydrating, slightly glossy finish; great for everyday wear.

Can I wear nude lipstick for all occasions? Absolutely! Nude lipstick is versatile—perfect for daily wear, professional settings, weddings, or paired with a dramatic eye look for evening events.

Does nude lipstick suit all skin tones? Yes—every skin tone has flattering nude shades. The key is choosing the right undertone (warm, cool, or neutral) to match your complexion.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.