Shop 8 top-selling anti dandruff shampoos for clear and healthy scalp

Blame it on the hot water showers or the moisture-less cool winds, dandruff is a common hair care issue. Moreover, those white flakes on your shoulder or clothes embarrass us as well. If you too, have been facing this persistent issue and need a resolution, then anti-dandruff shampoos could be your best bet. 8 top-selling anti dandruff shampoos(Pexels)

These anti-dandruff shampoos are enriched with active ingredients like zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil. These shampoos help control excess oil, remove flakes, and maintain scalp hygiene.

The best part is that these anti-dandruff shampoos are suitable for all hair types, and they cleanse deeply while restoring scalp balance, leaving your hair fresh, soft, and manageable.

To help you choose the right product, we have curated this list of bestseller anti-dandruff shampoos for you:

Bare Anatomy’s anti-dandruff shampoo tops our list of the top-selling anti dandruff shampoos, as it alone has sold over 20,000 units. This shampoo targets oily scalps with salicylic acid and biotin to remove flakes and calm itching. It also strengthens hair roots while reducing visible dandruff up to 100%. Users love the improved scalp condition and oil-control, though a few mention slow results in severe cases.

Pilgrim’s anti-dandruff shampoo combines Australian tea tree oil and salicylic acid in a sulphate- and paraben-free base. It removes dandruff from the source while keeping hair hydrated and smooth. According to users, usage of this shampoo gives satisfactory results and have seen dandruff reduction without overly drying the scalp. It is ideal for those seeking a natural-style solution.

Sebamed Anti Dandruff Shampoo has got over 10,000 units sold in the last month. This shampoo maintains a pH 5.5 formula free from phthalates, SLS and parabens, and claims to ease itching and reduce dandruff by about 50% in two weeks. Amazon India users like its gentler formula for sensitive scalps, though some feel the effect is moderate rather than dramatic.

Scalpe Pro Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo incorporates climbazole and ZPTO (zinc pyrithione) to remove dandruff at the source and relieve scalp irritation, itching and redness. During last month, over 10,000 units of this shampoo were sold by Amazon India. Users say it works for persistent dandruff when used regularly, but note that daily use is needed and results vary.

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky uses moisturisers plus dandruff-fighting agents to give up to 100% visible flake-free hair while restoring smoothness for dry or frizzy hair. User reviews on Amazon India mentions fast dandruff control and soft, silky hair. Some users, however, warn the effect may only hold while usage continues, and they point to occasional bottle leaking.

Biotique Fresh Neem Anti Dandruff Shampoo & Conditioner uses neem and Ayurvedic ingredients to fight flakes, dryness and itching, leaving hair fresh and lustrous. Reviewers appreciate the gentler approach and natural feel, especially for sensitive scalps; some caution that it requires consistent use and may act slower than medicated shampoos.

Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol provides anti-dandruff protection plus a refreshing menthol cool-down for the scalp. This shampoo helps clear visible flakes and gives a crisp sensation during use. During the last month, Amazon India sold over 2,000 bottles of this shampoo. Users on Amazon highlight it as gentle enough for everyday use and effective in controlling flakes, though some mention the menthol tingle may be strong for sensitive heads.

Dove Men+Care Anti Dandruff 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner cleanses and conditions in one step, with caffeine and zinc pyrithione to combat flakes and strengthen scalp health. This is the reason, Amazon India sold over 900 bottles of this shampoo. Users claim that this shampoo is effective in controlling dandruff and hair loss. It has a pleasing menthol fragrance and is perfect for men's hair.

FAQ for anti dandruff shampoo How does an anti-dandruff shampoo work? Anti-dandruff shampoos contain active ingredients like zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, ketoconazole, or piroctone olamine. These ingredients reduce fungus, remove flakes, and calm scalp irritation to prevent dandruff from returning.

How often should I use an anti-dandruff shampoo? For best results, use an anti-dandruff shampoo 2–3 times per week. If you have a persistent condition, dermatologists recommend daily use until symptoms improve, then taper down for maintenance.

Are anti-dandruff shampoos safe for coloured or treated hair? Most mild or sulphate-free anti-dandruff shampoos are safe for coloured or chemically treated hair. Always check the label and avoid harsh clarifying agents that can strip colour.

How long does it take to see results? You may notice visible dandruff reduction within 1–2 weeks of consistent use. For chronic dandruff, continue treatment for at least 4–6 weeks to maintain scalp health.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.