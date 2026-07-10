Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon: Record-chasing Djokovic takes on defending champion Sinner
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Novak Djokovic is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, but Jannik Sinner stands in his way. Both heavyweights face each other at Centre Court in the men's singles semi-final.
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic faces his biggest test as he takes on defending champion Jannik Sinner in their Wimbledon semi-final showdown on Friday, at Centre Court. The Serbian veteran defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest-ever Wimbledon quarter-final and will hope to recover properly. Already 39, he beat Sinner at the Australian Open semi-final. He will look to replicate something similar again, but the question remains over how much he has left in the tank after his five-hour win in the quarter-finals. Sinner has struggled in hot conditions, but was in good form in his win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He beat Djokovic in the semis at Wimbledon last year, and it was in straight sets....Read More
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Zverev vs Fery ongoing
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: In the other semi-final which began earlier, Zverev is leading 4-3 in the first set against Fery. Can the German book a spot in the final?
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: ‘He has won this tournament so many times’ - Sinner on Djokovic
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sinner is yet to win a Grand Slam title this year. At the French Open, he crashed out of the second round, losing to Juan Manuel Cerundolo.
On facing Djokovic, he said, "He has won this tournament so many times and he knows exactly how to approach it. I'm looking forward to it."
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's Wimbledon semi-final showdown between Sinner and Djokovic. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 pm, but we can expect some delay.