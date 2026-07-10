Sleeping with wet hair after night shower? Dermatologist Dr Sowmya Nachukuri warns this habit is unsafe for your scalp

Many people are in the habit of taking night showers after a rigorous workout session at the gym or a long day at work. To feel fresh and get rid of the sticky, sweaty feeling, a full shower may seem like a good idea. However, if you are unable to dry your hair completely afterwards, you may end up going to bed with wet hair.



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While a complete shower can feel rejuvenating and may even help you sleep better, is sleeping with wet hair healthy? How safe is this practice, and what are its possible ramifications for your scalp health?

Dr Sowmya Nachukuri, specialist in dermatology, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Electronic City, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle why she believed this habit needs to be avoided and not made a routine.

Why should you not sleep with wet hair? Aside from the discomfort of wet hair, there is an actual clinical reason why you should not be sleeping with wet hair. Your scalp is the first to bear the toll of this habit.

Dr Nachukuri warned that you may be at risk of fungal infection. “When sleeping with wet hair, your scalp continues to remain wet for a long duration. Since your scalp becomes warm and wet, it acts as an excellent medium for the growth of fungus and microbes. They naturally reside on the scalp, but with time, they can cause skin problems such as dryness and itching of the scalp.” The scalp also feels oilier when you continue this habit. The dermatologist observed this in her clinic, where some patients report this.