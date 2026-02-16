Face looking dull or tired? Bengaluru dermatologist shares tips to keep skin radiant: ‘Eat low-salt diet like…’

Does your face look duller, fatigued and generally lacking that supple, radiant glow? You may be wondering what went wrong with your skincare, even if you have been diligent with both your morning and night routines.



Skincare is more than just repairing your skin barrier. It also involves maintaining the internal physiological balance. Any disruption within the body can show up on your face, leading to a lacklustre, sallow appearance.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Deepashree R, attending consultant dermatologist at KIMS (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospitals, Bengaluru, who suggested that an aged face is ‘cortisol face.’ Stress is identified as the primary reason, making the skin age much faster than normal.

Why does stress age your face faster? Cortisol face is the result of long-term stress, not a single bad day at work. Dr Deepashree attributed it to a ‘biological process,' where low-grade chronic stress acts as a collagen killer.

In fact, excess cortisol in the system changes the structure of the face. “Excess cortisol leads to redistribution of fat to characteristic areas such as the sides of the face and upper back, giving the face a rounded, puffy appearance," the dermatologist explained.

Collagen and elastin are two fundamentals responsible for skin firmness. But Dr Deepashree mentioned that these two primarily take the hit, which ends up making the skin look more wrinkly with very thin skin texture. The damage is extensive as it makes the skin more sensitive, making one prone to issues like persistent acne and the development of striae (stretch marks).

Vulnerable groups Cortisol face is more likely to show up incertain vulnerable groups. The dermatologist cautioned that women are more commonly affected. Then she delineated the other risk factors, from age group to existing comorbidities, “Individuals aged 20–50 years who are on long-term steroid therapy for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, organ transplantation, or other autoimmune disorders are particularly susceptible.”