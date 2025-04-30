An inordinate number of health influencers online are talking about the “cortisol belly” and “cortisol face,” claiming that this phenomenon is caused by the excess release of the body’s main stress hormone. They’re also offering prevention strategies that range from scientific to anecdotal, along with before-and-after visuals (see right) that can convince even the hardest of sceptics. No wonder hashtags like #CortisolBelly, #HormoneBalance, and #NervousSystemRegulation are trending on social media, with Google searches for these terms spiking, especially in Western countries. Cortisol belly and cortisol face: Decoding the wellness buzzwords(Adobe Stock)

Diet culture rebranded

Health experts warn that this trend repackages diet culture as ‘self-care’ and ‘hormone healing’.

“'Cortisol' is a buzzword used to sell products or diets, which usually aren’t backed by solid science. A more balanced approach is to manage stress through healthy habits like sleep, exercise, and relaxation,” suggests Dr Himika Chawla, senior consultant, endocrinology and diabetology at PSRI Hospital, Delhi. These trends can also increase the likelihood of individuals focusing more on their appearance, rather than on holistic well-being. Cortisol is integral for the body’s stress response, blood sugar regulation, and fighting infections.

“Trends like this often pathologise normal body variations, leading to feelings of shame, inadequacy, or failure if one doesn’t ‘fix’ their body,” says Dr Preeti Singh, senior consultant in clinical psychology, Paras Health, Gurugram, adding, “Women who face societal pressure and low patience for long-term results may be drawn to these quick fixes as social media becomes the modern-day Bible for health and wellness advice.”

Markers of cortisol face and belly

Influencers claim that cortisol, which is released by the body during fight-or-flight situations, can cause fat to accumulate in the abdominal region and also lead to ‘moon face’ — characterised by facial bloating and puffiness.

Science takes a backseat

“While it’s true that chronic stress and elevated cortisol levels can contribute to weight gain, particularly around the belly and face, the term itself can be a bit misleading. It oversimplifies a complex process. Many factors influence fat distribution, including genetics, lifestyle, sleep, hormones, and diet,” explains Dr Ashish Rani, head of nutrition and dietetics at SGT Medical College and Hospital, Gurugram, adding, “Calling it a ‘cortisol belly or face’ can make it sound like cortisol is the only reason, which isn’t medically accurate. It’s important to see this term as a shorthand, not a full explanation.”

Realistic steps to manage stress

“Regular exercise, sleep, mindfulness, or even talking to someone can help lower cortisol levels naturally. Eating balanced meals that include a mix of protein, healthy fats, and fibre can support stable energy and mood. Instead of trying to control weight strictly, focus on how your body feels and what helps it function well is a better long-term strategy. Add breathing exercises and meditation to reduce stress,” suggests Dr Rani