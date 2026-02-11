Do you know detox diet can make your skin dull temporarily? Cosmetologist explains why and shares common mistakes
If you are about to begin a detox diet, know why your skin may at first be duller than usual. Check out the common mistakes so you can avoid them.
Based on the gut-skin axis, it is predominantly believed that eating healthy automatically translates to radiant skin. The gut-skin axis refers to the direct, bidirectional relationship between the gut and the skin, meaning a healthy gut is associated with healthy, glowing skin. It places a lot of expectation when a new diet is started that the result on the skin will begin to show soon.
But it is a bit too soon to celebrate, as the truth is more nuanced and in reality. Some people notice that their skin looks dull, dry or temporarily tired after switching to a ‘clean’ or detox-focused diet. But it is important not get discouraged and look at the bigger picture rather than swearing off clean eating.
We talked to Archana Mayekar, cosmetologist and co-founder of Recovery Room, who assured that while the dull skin may be confusing, it is actually normal. “Sometimes detoxing can actually make your skin look worse before it looks better.” The tiredness on the face is temporary before it starts to look better.
Why does your skin look temporarily dull when on diets?
“When you suddenly switch your diet, cutting sugar, caffeine, processed food, and moving to juices, salads, or ‘detox plans,’ your body goes through a reset phase,” Archana added. "And during that reset, your system may release stored toxins, inflammation, and internal stress. The skin is one of the first places where this shows up, because it’s your body’s outer reflection."
The cosmetologist explained that this change occurs not because clean eating is bad, but because the body is adjusting. These initial signs are temporary and usually show up on the face as dullness, dryness, or more prominent pigmentation, or a tired-looking appearance.
Common mistakes
While this reaction is usually normal, for some people the dullness may be more pronounced than expected, often due to certain mistakes. The first one, the cosmetologist pointed out, "People remove everything at once but forget to nourish the body properly. Your skin needs healthy fats, protein, and minerals to repair itself,” she shared. When a diet becomes too restrictive, she cautioned, skin gets affected too because of insufficient nutritional intake.
The second mistake, which the cosmetologist highlighted as very common, is dehydration. During detox diets, many people switch to a variety of detox drinks while neglecting plain water. However, she emphasised that juices do not replace hydration, and for clear, glowing skin, drinking enough water is essential.
Here are some of the cosmetologist's hacks to keep detox simple:
- Detox slowly, don’t shock your system.
- Add electrolytes or coconut water.
- Eat healthy fats like nuts, seeds, and avocado.
- Prioritise protein for skin repair.
- Sleep well, because skin heals at night.
- Manage stress.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
