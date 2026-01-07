Please stop sharing your skincare products with others: Dermatologist warns

While it may seem harmless to borrow a roommate’s moisturiser or try a friend’s new mascara, a dermatologist is issuing a stern warning: sharing is not always caring when it comes to skincare. Also read | Dermatologist approved skincare: Age-wise tips, sunscreen basics, barrier repair to simple routines for glowing skin When it comes to your skincare routine, it's best to avoid sharing products; find out why. (Freepik)

Dr Pravin Banodkar, co-founder and lead dermatologist at Skin Beyond Borders (SkinBB), spoke with HT Lifestyle to debunk the myth that skincare is 'one size fits all'. According to Dr Banodkar, the risks of sharing products range from minor irritation to serious bacterial infections.

The 'unique skin' factor

The primary reason to keep your beauty and skincare products private is that every individual possesses a unique skin profile. Whether your skin is normal, dry, oily, combination, or sensitive, products are formulated to target specific needs.

“A person with an oily skin type uses products meant to reduce oiliness,” Dr Banodkar explained. “This may not be suitable for a person who has very dry and sensitive skin,” he added.

The danger of contamination

According to him, using the wrong formula can disrupt your skin’s natural barrier, leading to:

⦿ Contact dermatitis: Red, itchy rashes.

⦿ Allergic reactions: Sudden inflammation caused by incompatible ingredients.

⦿ Acne breakouts: Clogged pores from heavy formulas meant for different skin types.

Beyond skin compatibility, Dr Banodkar shared that the physical act of sharing creates a breeding ground for pathogens. Products packaged in jars are particularly high-risk because they require 'dipping' fingers into the formula. Dr Banodkar warned that germs from one person’s hands can contaminate an entire jar, leading to the growth of bacteria that can 'create havoc' on the skin.

According to Dr Banodkar, the risk intensifies when products come into contact with body fluids such as:

⦿ Tears and mucus (Eye products/mascara)

⦿ Saliva (Lip balms/lipsticks)

⦿ Pus or blood (From active acne or scratches)

He also shared a common 'germ zone' to avoid: “Bars of soap are a danger zone as they take a long time to dry out after each use, and bacteria love such moist environments.”

How to stay safe

To maintain a healthy glow and avoid 'adding an unwanted third party' (bacteria) into your friendships, Dr Banodkar recommended a strict 'hands-off' policy for shared items. For your personal stash, hygiene is equally vital: makeup brushes, applicators, and sponges should be cleaned at least once a week, Dr Banodkar suggested, adding that you use alcohol-based sprays or your daily cleanser to ensure your tools remain sterile.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.