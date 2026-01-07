Dermatologist approved skincare: Age-wise tips, sunscreen basics, barrier repair to simple routines for glowing skin

Your skin is the largest organ of the body and acts as a shield, so it requires consistent basic care. What you eat, the environment you live in, and what you apply to your body can have a direct impact on your skin. Therefore, it is essential to completely grasp the underlying science. If you do not take care of your skin in your 20s, it will be very difficult for any dermatologist or physician in the world to repair the damage in just 2-4 sessions. (Pexels)

HT Lifestyle got in touch with dermatologist and wellness expert Dr Jaspreet Kour (MBBS, DDV, FAL) to understand what is best for our skin, how to care for it at each stage of life, the secrets to having nourished and glowing skin, and more.

What are dermatologist-approved tips and tricks to get glowing and healthy skin for someone who is just starting?

For healthy, glowing skin, the most important thing is your current age, because the concerns of each decade of life are different. Your lifestyle is very different for a 20-year-old and somebody who’s in their 40s or 50s. Stress is a different factor.

It completely depends on the stage of your life you are in. With women, there are definitely hormonal fluctuations involved – whether they have had a baby recently, postpartum conditions, and so on. These things need to be considered.

However, the basics, which are the pillars of good, healthy skin, include drinking plenty of water, getting 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep, and following a healthy diet. A rainbow diet that includes all kinds of colours regularly is very important. A good protein, low-carb, low-sugar diet, and avoiding fried food – when followed diligently over time – does yield results.

As far as skincare is concerned, a good cleanser, moisturiser, and sunscreen are essential. If you have any specific skin concerns – such as pigmentation, acne, or dark spots – a repair product can be added at night.

The night routine should be straightforward: a good cleanser, a repair product, and a moisturiser. The daytime routine should include a good sunscreen. That is sufficient. Nothing else is needed.

What non-invasive treatments would you recommend for individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s?

For somebody in their 20s, prevention should be the focus. Preventing damage from pollution and sun exposure is very important. Wearing sunscreen every day is essential, especially in countries like India, where the UV index is significantly higher, and we are geographically closer to the equator.

Even 2 to 3 minutes of sun exposure during Indian summers can cause long-term damage. So prevention is the most important thing in your 20s.

In your 30s, prevention continues to be important, but you should also focus on creating reserves for the future – especially collagen. Collagen remodelling treatments help improve existing collagen and build reserves for your 40s and 50s.

Non-invasive treatments like microneedling are my personal favourite. PRP is another beautiful treatment. It is completely natural because it depends on your own blood. Blood heals beautifully, which is why PRP-based treatments combined with microneedling work very well in your 30s.

In your 40s, stress becomes a huge factor – for both men and women. Non-invasive treatments like MNRF help with skin tightening. Exion and hyaluronic acid boost treatments use radiofrequency and ultrasound to increase your body’s own hyaluronic acid production without needles or fillers.

But in your 40s and 50s, internal health is paramount. Mild ageing has already started, so prevention is something that should be the core, whichever decade of life you are in. If you do not take care of your skin in your 20s, it will be very difficult for any dermatologist or physician in the world to repair the damage of 20 to 30 years in just 2-4 sessions.

Sunscreen is especially important for people in their 20s and 30s. What should one consider when choosing a sunscreen?

It completely depends on your skin type and the texture or consistency you are looking for. Today, there are many options available. If you have very oily or acne-prone skin, look for a water-based, lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen. Dermatologists can help you select the ideal product for your specific skin type.

In your 20s, people tend to use too many products and keep changing them. You should stick to one good sunscreen and change it only if it truly doesn’t suit your skin—not just because you’re bored.

Chemical sunscreens are very good, and I personally like them because they don’t leave a white cast. However, they should be applied 10–15 minutes before stepping out so they can activate properly.

Physical sunscreens – zinc oxide or titanium dioxide-based – also work beautifully on Indian skin. Earlier, white cast was an issue; however, tinted formulations are now available that suit Indian skin tones well.

Physical sunscreens, in my opinion, are very good because once you apply them, you can step out immediately. You don't have to wait 10 or 15 minutes. The only initial catch was that it tends to leave a slight white cast, but nowadays, such amazing formulations are available.

Is there a one-fits-all facial treatment a beginner can opt for?

The most important thing is knowing your skin type, because nowadays, facials, including medical-grade treatments, are offered by salons; however, the concern is that skin is not always properly diagnosed. Facials should be tailored to your skin needs and the season.

For example, in the Delhi NCR region, pollution and winter conditions can cause dehydration, so facials should focus on hydration. However, the same facial is being given to someone in their 20s and someone in their 60s, and even the seasonal variations are not being taken into account.

Your concern should be the centre of the facial, whether it is fine lines, pigmentation, acne, extractions, or more.

Hydration is the most important factor. Barrier repair treatments are beneficial for everyone. If your skin barrier is compromised, no treatment will work effectively.

Infusion treatments that focus on barrier repair help with hydration, texture refinement, and long-term skin health. They also give that “lit from within” glow that people look for in facials.

What is one non-negotiable tip you would give for all skin types?

Barrier repair is essential for everyone. A good cleanser is extremely important, especially in polluted environments. It should cleanse thoroughly but gently without stripping natural oils.

Oily skin still needs hydration, and dry skin needs a nourishing moisturiser. The basics remain the same: a good cleanser, moisturiser, sunscreen, and a repair product.

Is there a repair product that all skin types should use?

Hyaluronic acid and ceramides are essential for all skin types. Ceramides are the building blocks of the skin and weaken with age.

The ratio of ingredients may differ – oily skin may need more hyaluronic acid, dry skin may need more ceramides – but everyone needs a good moisturiser with these components.

Actives like vitamin C, B or A can be added depending on specific concerns, like dullness or pigmentation, but the basics remain unchanged.

Pollution and high AQI levels are a major concern, especially in metros. How can people protect their skin?

Treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, and far-infrared sauna therapy aid internal healing.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy enables you to breathe pure oxygen under pressure, aiding in the repair of tissues, skin, and cells while also promoting overall wellness.

What are the dos and don’ts one should keep in mind before visiting a dermatologist for the first time?

Do not self-diagnose. Google is just an assistive tool to help you out, but ultimately, a professional diagnosis is crucial. Incorrect self-treatment can worsen conditions. Be honest about your medical history, past treatments, lifestyle habits, smoking, or alcohol consumption. Doctors are non-judgmental and need complete information to create an effective treatment plan. Transparency helps dermatologists provide the best, most personalised care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.