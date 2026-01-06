Dermatologist recommends skin and hair habits to give up in 2026, says ‘Stop following social media trends blindly’

If dermatologists had to make one wish for 2026, it wouldn’t be a new serum or a breakthrough device. It would be: stop being so hard on your skin and stop believing everything you see on the internet. Most dermatologists emphasise the importance of taking skincare and hair care more seriously. It’s not just about adding the right products to your routine, but also about adapting better practices and letting go of habits that may be doing more harm than good. You need to let go of certain skin and hair care habits for a healthy scalp and skin, says experts(Pexels)

Dr Soham Bhattacharya, Consultant Dermatologist, Kaya Clinic, tells HT ShopNow, “Over the past few years, people have confused 'doing more' with ‘doing better’. They have started using cleansers, acids, scrubs, and masks, often all at once".

He sees the fallout every day: irritated skin that can’t tolerate anything, acne that worsens instead of improves, and a damaged skin barrier that takes months to repair. According to Dr Bhattacharya, “Skin isn’t meant to be polished daily. If your face feels tight after washing, that’s not cleanliness. That’s stress”.

The expert says people are increasingly misusing or overusing a lot of skincare and hair care products. He shares certain habits to follow and give up.

Don't misuse sunscreen

Sunscreen misuse is a crucial habit that needs to go of. Applying a tiny amount, skipping reapplication, or wearing it only on sunny days defeats the purpose. As per Dr Bhattacharya,"Skin issues such as pigmentation, melasma, and early ageing almost always trace back to inconsistent sun protection. No skincare routine can undo daily UV neglect".

Stay away from hair care myths

Hair care has its own stubborn myths. Excessive oiling, aggressive scalp massage, and frequent heat styling are still treated as harmless traditions. In reality, dermatologists often see increased hair fall caused by exactly these habits. “A scalp isn’t a field that needs constant tilling. Scratching, over-washing, or switching products every few weeks searching for “miracle growth” usually makes hair thinner, not thicker”, explains Dr Bhattacharya.

Don't ignore body care

Body care is often ignored or overdone. “Harsh soaps, loofahs, and daily exfoliation may feel satisfying, but they quietly strip the skin”, Dr Bhattacharya asserts. Dermatologists link many cases of chronic dryness, itching, and folliculitis to these routines. “Your body skin doesn’t need punishment to stay clean”, he says.

Stop following social media trends blindly

According to Dr Bhattacharya, “One habit that truly needs to end is social-media self-diagnosis. Treating acne, pigmentation, or hair fall based on reels and comment sections has become normal and damaging”. Dermatologists increasingly see patients after months of steroid misuse, chemical burns, or worsened conditions that began with self-diagnosis, watching social media reels.

Lifestyle habits that should go

Finally, there’s a truth most people would rather ignore: your skin keeps score of how you live. Dr Bhattacharya explains, “Late nights, constant stress, extreme dieting, dehydration, smoking, these things surface long before any product has a chance to help”. He further notes that no cream, no matter how expensive, can compensate for a body that isn’t being looked after.

Dr Bhattacharya insists on taking a pledge in 2026, to stop following the next trend and any miracle routine blindly to get better hair and skin health. It will come from slowing down, staying consistent, and letting go of habits that quietly worked against you all along.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)