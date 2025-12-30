How to make your eyes look bigger: Tips and tricks by a makeup expert to make all the difference

Bigger, brighter eyes attract eyeballs instantly. While some of us have naturally bigger eyes, for those who do not, there are always ways to enhance their appearance. Makeup experts say that using a combination of cosmetic techniques, lifestyle adjustments, and simple habits, you can create a naturally wider, more open look. Tips to make your eyes look bigger(Adobe Stock)

Tips to make your eyes look bigger

Be it a subtle change or a more dramatic transformation for special events, here are expert tips on how to ace bigger, broader eyes with some makeup tricks.

Start with skincare around the eyes

As the skin around your eyes is thinner, puffiness, dark circles, and dryness can all make your eyes look smaller. One of the most important parts is to work on the skin around your eyes. Taking care of this area creates a smoother surface and a more open appearance.

Apply cool compresses or chilled spoons under the eyes to reduce puffiness. This helps constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling. Use lightweight eye creams with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides.

Shape your brows to open up the eye area

Your eyebrows do affect the look of your eyes. Think of your brows as the curtain rod for your eyes; when they’re shaped well, the whole area looks brighter. A well-shaped brow can instantly lift your eyes and make them look more open.

Keep your brows groomed, but avoid making them too thin. Overly narrow brows can actually make eyes look smaller. A subtle arch gives the illusion of a lifted eye area.

Use makeup strategically

Makeup is one of the fastest and most effective ways to make your eyes appear bigger. Makeup expert Gayetri Chakravarthy from Lakme Salon tells HT Shop Now a few techniques that can widen, lift, and brighten your look instantly.

Curl to lift lashes: Longer, fuller lashes naturally make eyes appear bigger. Use a lash curler daily for an immediate lift. Curl your lashes before applying mascara for an instant wide-eyed effect. Chakravarthy says, “The trick is to c url your lashes from root to mid and tip for a wide-open look. Pro tip is to heat your curler for 3 seconds (like a hair tong effect)”.

Longer, fuller lashes naturally make eyes appear bigger. Use a lash curler daily for an immediate lift. Curl your lashes before applying mascara for an instant wide-eyed effect. Chakravarthy says, “The trick is to c Eyeliner techniques: Use a thin line along the upper lash line to define your eyes without overwhelming the lid. Try tight lining, which involves applying eyeliner to the upper waterline to make lashes look thicker. Avoid heavy liner along the lower lash line; this can make eyes appear smaller.

Use a thin line along the upper lash line to define your eyes without overwhelming the lid. Try tight lining, which involves applying eyeliner to the upper waterline to make lashes look thicker. Avoid heavy liner along the lower lash line; this can make eyes appear smaller. Mascara tricks: Focus mascara on the centre and outer lashes to lift and widen the eye shape. Chakravarthy suggests, “ Use a lengthening mascara first, followed by a volumising one.” She explains that length creates openness, and volume frames it.

Focus mascara on the centre and outer lashes to lift and widen the eye shape. Chakravarthy suggests, “ Eyeshadow placement: Enhance your eyes with eyeshadow. The tip is to use a light, shimmery shade on the inner corners to brighten the eye. According to the makeup artist, “Apply a medium shade on the lid and a slightly darker shade in the outer corner for subtle definition”. Blend upward and slightly outward to create a lifted look.

Enhance your eyes with eyeshadow. The tip is to use a light, shimmery shade on the inner corners to brighten the eye. According to the makeup artist, “Apply a medium shade on the lid and a slightly darker shade in the outer corner for subtle definition”. Blend upward and slightly outward to create a lifted look. Use a nude or off-white pencil on the waterline: White or nude liner, applied to the lower waterline, can also make eyes look significantly larger by reducing the appearance of redness or shadows, adds the expert.

Lifestyle habits for brighter, bigger eyes

Certain lifestyle habits also impact the overall brightness and openness of your eyes.

Sleep enough: Fatigue makes eyes droopy and less vibrant.

Limit screen strain: Long screen time can cause squinting and dryness.

Use lubricating eye drops if dryness makes your eyes appear smaller or dull.

Eat antioxidant-rich foods to support eye health and clarity.

Making your eyes look bigger is all about creating lift, brightness, and balance. With the right combination of skincare, makeup techniques, grooming habits, and lifestyle adjustments, your eyes can appear larger, more awake, and more expressive, without needing any invasive procedures.

