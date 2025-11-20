Brush it like a pro: 8 Top-rated makeup brushes loved by makeup enthusiasts
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 02:16 pm IST
Makeup brushes are every makeup lover's favourite weapon. Here are 8 top-rated makeup brushes that must make a place in your vanity right away.
MARS Tools of Titan Brush Set of 8 with Holder | Face Makeup Brush Set with Ultra Soft Bristles (PACK OF 8)
₹1,049
Swiss Beauty Professional Face & Eye Brush Set of 6 with Synthetic Fibres and Easy Blending For Cream, Liquid & Powder Formulation
₹844
DUCARE Synthetic Bristles Makeup Brushes - Black , Pack of 27 , DRM-DF2725
₹1,899
Colors Queen 4 in 1 Multifunctional Makeup Brush Set with Foundation Brush, Powder Brush, Eyeshadow Blending Brush & Flat Brush | Feathery Soft Bristles Makeup Brushes for Women
₹399
Vivyra Contoured Foundation Brush | Multipurpose Foundation Brush for Liquid & Cream Foundation- with Built-in Container | Contour, Concealer & Blush Makeup brush | Ultimate Travel Makeup Tool
₹849
Vega Set of 6 Make up Brushes - Red
₹356
Glam21 Lord Of The Brushes Professional Makeup Brush Set of 6 |Soft & Durable Bristles for Flawless & Effortless Blending | Durable & Lightweight | Premium Elegant Design
₹699
PAC Synthetic Series (13 Brushes)
₹3,795
