These 8 smokey eyeshadow palettes are perfect for your New Year party
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 10:00 am IST
Let your eyes do the talking with these 8 smokey eyeshadow palettes that will give your eyes a glam look for your New Year party
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
benecos Natural Quattro Eyeshadow Smokey Eyes by Benecos View Details
|
₹3,702.59
|
|
|
Revolution Beauty, Eyeshadow Palette, 12 Ultra-Pigmented Matte & Shimmer Finishes & Shades, Long-Lasting & Blendable, Vegan & Cruelty-Free (Smokey Icon Grunge) View Details
|
₹1,015.75
|
|
|
Glam21 Get Smoky 10 Color Eyeshadow Palette |Long-Lasting | Smudge Free | Long Wearing And Easily Blendable Eye Makeup Palette Matte, Shimmery And Metallic Finish View Details
|
₹233
|
|
|
LAKMÉ Powder 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Shimer&Smoke 11.7g - Matte, Shimmer and Metallic View Details
|
₹335
|
|
|
Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette - Blush, 12 Highly Blendable Shades, Matte and Sheen Colours. The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette comes with Highly Pigmented Formula | 9g View Details
|
₹700
|
|
|
SUGAR Cosmetics Blend The Rules Eyeshadow Palette | Long Lasting, Smudge Proof & Shimmery Finish | 10.4 Gm - 02 Warrior (8 Smokey Shades) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Forever52 Daily Life 10 Color Eyeshadow Palette (Gemstones Collection) GMS002, Multicolor,Shimmery Finish View Details
|
₹959
|
|
|
L.A. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Palette – Nudes | 12 Richly Pigmented Shades | Matte & Shimmer Finishes | Everyday Neutral Eye Makeup | Travel-Friendly with Mirror & Brush View Details
|
₹999
|
|
View More Products