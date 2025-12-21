Wine lipstick shades: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your Christmas look

Wine shade lipsticks for a perfect Christmas party(AI-Generated)

It's Christmas season again, and it's time to bring out your most favourite lipstick shade on the counter. A wine lipstick shade would do full justice to your pout, giving a perfect party look. And if you have been looking to buy a wine lipstick shade for your after-office party, then you're at the right place. We have made this list of the top 8 wine lipsticks that you might use to ring in Christmas or the New Year.

Check out our top 8 picks

LAKMÉ Lipstick Wine N Dine delivers a rich wine hue with a smooth, creamy texture that glides effortlessly on lips. The formula moisturises while providing intense colour payoff in a single swipe. It suits both day and evening looks, making it a versatile must-have. Customers love its elegant shade and comfortable wear, often praising how it doesn’t dry out lips and stays flattering for hours without frequent touch-ups.

Swiss Beauty Matte Long Lasting Stay Maxx Lip Crayon Lipstick combines precision and bold colour in one easy-to-use crayon. The wine-toned shade offers a true matte finish that lasts for hours without cracking. Its lightweight formula feels gentle on lips and allows smooth application. Customers frequently mention its excellent value for money, vibrant pigmentation, and long-lasting wear that holds up well through meals.

Staze 9to9 Lips Don't Lie Liquid Lipstick delivers high-impact wine colour designed to last from morning to night. The quick-drying liquid formula sets into a comfortable matte finish without feeling heavy. It resists smudging and fading, making it ideal for busy days. Customer feedback highlights its impressive staying power, non-sticky texture, and bold shade that remains intact even after long hours.

Pilgrim Liquid Matte Lipstick in Wine Spill offers a deep, luxurious wine shade with a soft matte finish. The formula feels lightweight and enriched to keep lips comfortable throughout wear. It applies evenly and delivers rich colour payoff in one coat. Customers appreciate its smooth texture, sophisticated shade, and minimal transfer, often noting how it elevates both casual and party makeup looks.

Colors Queen Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick provides intense wine pigmentation with a velvety matte effect. The long-lasting formula dries quickly and stays put without flaking. It enhances lips with a bold yet refined finish suitable for all occasions. Customers frequently praise its affordability, smooth application, and rich colour payoff, sharing positive feedback about its ability to stay comfortable for extended wear.

Pilgrim Matte Me Up Bullet Lipstick delivers a classic wine shade in a nourishing matte formula. The bullet glides smoothly, offering even coverage and a soft-focus finish. It keeps lips hydrated while maintaining long-lasting colour. Customer reviews often mention its creamy feel, elegant packaging, and flattering shade that works well across different skin tones without drying the lips.

FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Pro Liquid Lipstick offers a bold wine colour with a truly comfortable matte finish. The lightweight formula feels breathable and resists cracking or feathering. It provides excellent coverage with just one swipe and lasts for hours. Customers consistently highlight its smooth texture, professional finish, and comfort, noting that it feels less drying than many other matte liquid lipsticks.

MARS Popstar Non-Drying Liquid Mousse Lipstick features a wine-inspired shade with a soft, whipped texture. The mousse formula delivers a blurred matte finish that feels cushiony on lips. It offers good colour payoff while keeping lips comfortable. Customers love its non-drying nature, lightweight feel, and trendy finish, often recommending it for those new to matte lipsticks.

Similar stories for you

Lipstick shades as per your skin tone: Choosing a shade that celebrates every skin tone

Keep these 8 top-rated hand creams handy for soft and supple hands in winter

These 8 top-rated lip oils are best for ultimate hydration and long-lasting moisture

Body oils for dry and patchy skin: Top 8 options that are perfect for chilly winter

FAQs for Wine Lipsticks What skin tones suit wine lipstick shades? Wine lipsticks flatter most skin tones, especially medium to deep tones, and can look elegant on fair skin when balanced with minimal makeup.

Are wine lipsticks suitable for daily wear? Yes, softer wine shades work well for everyday use, while deeper tones are ideal for evening or festive looks.

Do matte wine lipsticks dry out lips? Not necessarily. Many modern formulas include moisturising ingredients to keep lips comfortable.

How can I make wine lipstick last longer? Prep lips with balm, use a lip liner, apply thin layers, and blot lightly for extended wear.

Can wine lipstick be worn in all seasons? Absolutely. Wine shades look chic year-round, especially in fall and winter.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.