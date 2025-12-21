Wine lipstick shades: Top 8 picks that are perfect for your Christmas look
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 10:00 am IST
Christmas is just here and if you're looking to buy that perfect shade for your after-office parties, a wine lipstick shade is for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LAKMÉ Lipstick Wine N Dine (Matte) View Details
|
₹744
|
|
|
Swiss Beauty Matte Long Lasting Stay Maxx Lip Crayon Lipstick | Matte Finish | Smudge Proof | Lightweight | Shade-Murphy Wine, 3.5g View Details
|
₹239.2
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Pilgrim Liquid Matte Lipstick - Wine Spill | Lipstick for Women with Hyaluronic Acid & Spanish Squalane | Transferproof, Long Lasting & Non Drying with Hydrating Ingredients 3gms View Details
|
₹331
|
|
|
Colors Queen Sensational Liquid Matte Lipstick - 7g | Long Lasting, Fade & Transfer Proof Lipstick | Highly Pigmented, Water & Smudge Proof Liquid Lipstick for Women (13 - Mulied Wine) View Details
|
₹125
|
|
|
Pilgrim Matte Me Up Bullet Lipstick 4.2g | Creamy, Lightweight, Bold, Non Drying | SPF 30 | Enriched With Hyaluronic Acid & Spanish Squalane | Lipstick for dusky skin tone | Sultry Wine-26 View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
FACESCANADA Comfy Matte Pro Liquid Lipstick - Raise Your Wine 03, 5.5 ml | 10HR Longstay | Intense Color | Macadamia Oil & Olive Butter Infused | Lightweight Super Smooth | No Dryness | No Alcohol View Details
|
₹457
|
|
|
MARS Popstar Non-Drying Liquid Mousse Lipstick for Women with Matte Finish | Lightweight and Non-Sticky Formula | Up to 12 Hour Long Lasting | Transferproof & Waterproof (6.0ml) (03-Chorus Girl) View Details
|
₹226
|
|
View More Products