Working with a difficult coworker can leave you feeling mentally drained, no matter how much you enjoy your job. While you cannot always control someone else's behavior, you can choose how you protect your own peace. How to keep your peace around a toxic coworker: Crystal, herb, and Feng Shui tips (Pinterest)

Simple wellness practices, such as using crystals, calming herbs, and Feng Shui-inspired habits, can help you get through your day. Combined with healthy boundaries, these practices may help you navigate challenging workplace dynamics more easily.

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"One of the biggest lessons I've learnt as a crystal healer is that protecting your energy isn't about avoiding difficult people, it's about strengthening your own. Every workplace has personalities that test our patience, but we always have a choice in how we respond. Crystals, herbs, and mindful practices work best as anchors that help us stay calm, focused, and emotionally balanced, instead of absorbing every stressful interaction around us," shared Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Begin your workday with intention Before checking your emails or walking into your first meeting, pause for a minute and set an intention for the day. Instead of focusing on the coworker who frustrates you, ask yourself:

How do I want to show up today?

What is within my control?

What kind of energy do I want to bring into the office? Starting your day with these questions can help you respond thoughtfully instead of reacting emotionally when challenges arise.

Keep these crystals at your desk Certain crystals are believed to encourage grounding, focus, and emotional balance during a busy workday.

Black Tourmaline (raw piece or tumble) Known for its grounding and protective qualities. Place it near your computer or carry it in your pocket throughout the day.

Blue Lace Agate (tumble or bracelet) Often used to encourage calm and thoughtful communication during meetings or difficult conversations.

Fluorite (point, freeform, or tumble) Believed to support focus and mental clarity when distractions begin to build.

Smoky Quartz (palm stone, tumble, or worry stone) A grounding companion after emotionally demanding conversations or high-pressure deadlines.

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Whenever you notice workplace tension rising, hold your chosen crystal for a few moments and take several slow, deep breaths.

Let herbs become your midday reset Simple herbal rituals can also help create small moments of calm during your day:

Sip chamomile tea after a difficult conversation to give yourself a moment of peace.

Keep a lavender sachet in your desk drawer for its naturally soothing fragrance.

Enjoy peppermint tea in the afternoon if your mind feels scattered or tired.

Keep a small rosemary plant on a sunny windowsill at home or cook with fresh rosemary after work as a symbolic way to leave the day's stress behind. Refresh your workspace with Feng Shui principles Your workspace often reflects your state of mind. A desk covered with paperwork, empty coffee cups, and tangled cables can make it harder to concentrate and easier to feel overwhelmed.

Try these simple Feng Shui-inspired habits: Keep only the items you use every day within easy reach.

Clear your desk before leaving each evening.

Add a healthy green plant if your workplace allows it.

Use a small desk lamp or make the most of natural light to brighten your space.

Avoid letting unopened files or unfinished paperwork pile up. Leave work stress at the office Creating a simple transition between work and home can help you mentally reset at the end of the day.

When you get home: Change out of your work clothes.

Wash your hands or enjoy a mindful shower.

Spend five minutes away from your phone.

Hold a grounding crystal while taking a few deep breaths.

Avoid replaying workplace conversations throughout the evening. Choose boundaries instead of burnout You do not have to absorb every complaint, argument, or negative comment simply because you share a workplace with someone. If a coworker constantly gossips, complains, or leaves you feeling emotionally drained, it is perfectly reasonable to redirect the conversation, excuse yourself politely, or choose not to engage in unnecessary workplace drama.

Protecting your peace is not about changing other people. It is about creating healthy boundaries and choosing habits that help you remain calm, focused, and emotionally balanced, even when the work environment becomes challenging.

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Disclaimer: Crystal healing, herbal practices, and Feng Shui are spiritual and wellness traditions that are not scientifically proven methods for managing workplace stress. They are best used as complementary practices alongside healthy boundaries, self-care, and professional support when needed.