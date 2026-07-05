Feeling refreshed is not only about eating well or staying active. Many traditional yoga practices also emphasize clearing the mind and body from within to promote a greater sense of balance and well-being. In yogic philosophy, internal cleansing is believed to support physical health, mental clarity, and a deeper connection with yourself. 5 ways to spiritually cleanse your body from within (Pinterest)

These practices have been passed down for generations and are often used to be more mindful and calmer. While some techniques are simple enough to practice at home, others should only be learned under the guidance of a qualified instructor. Here are five traditional yogic practices that are commonly associated with internal cleansing.

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1. Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) Nadi Shodhana is a gentle breathing exercise that involves inhaling and exhaling through alternate nostrils. In yoga, it is believed to balance the body's energy channels and calm the nervous system. This breathing practice may help reduce stress, encourage relaxation, and improve mental clarity.

2. Jal Neti (Nasal Cleansing) Jal Neti is a traditional cleansing technique that uses warm saline water to rinse the nasal passages with a neti pot. Many people practice Jal Neti to help remove excess mucus, dust, and other irritants from the nose, making breathing feel more comfortable. It is also commonly used as part of a daily wellness routine, especially during allergy season or when dealing with nasal congestion.

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3. Vaman Dhauti (Stomach Cleansing) Vaman Dhauti is an advanced yogic cleansing practice that is traditionally used to cleanse the stomach. According to yogic teachings, this technique is believed to help remove excess mucus, bile, and stomach acids while supporting digestive health. Because it is an advanced practice, it should only be performed under the supervision of a trained yoga expert and is not recommended for beginners.