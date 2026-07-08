PM Modi visits Indonesia's 1,000-year-old Prambanan Temple: Why this ancient Shiva shrine is unlike any other in world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 8 visited the iconic Prambanan Temple in Indonesia with President Prabowo Subianto, offering prayers at the nearly 1,000-year-old Hindu shrine dedicated to the Trimurti—Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. PM Modi offers prayers at Indonesia's 1,000-year-old Prambanan Temple. (Instagram/@narendramodi)

One of the largest and most spectacular Hindu temple complexes outside India, Prambanan is not just an architectural marvel but also a symbol of the centuries-old cultural ties between India and Indonesia. Here's what makes the UNESCO World Heritage Site so extraordinary. (Also read: New Zealand travel vlogger shares his ‘brutally honest’ ranking of north India; names this city the most underrated )

History and architecture of Prambanan Temple Built in the 9th century, Prambanan is Indonesia's largest Hindu temple complex and one of Southeast Asia's greatest architectural achievements. Constructed during the reigns of Rakai Pikatan and Rakai Balitung of the Mataram Kingdom, the sprawling complex originally consisted of 240 temples dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti—Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Located near the renowned Borobudur Buddhist temple in Central Java, Prambanan reflects an era when Hinduism and Buddhism flourished side by side. The temple complex is laid out in three concentric courtyards, with the towering 47-metre-high Shiva Temple at its centre. Inside are statues of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, Lord Ganesha and the sage Agastya.